Clorox Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.22 Per Share

July 30, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly dividend from $1.20 to $1.22 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2024.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

