Clorox Joins Business Leaders From 100-Plus Countries to Pledge Support for Multilateralism as UN Turns 75

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) joined more than 1,000 companies in more than 100 countries in demonstrating support for the United Nations' call for inclusive multilateralism by having Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle sign onto the Statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation .

Along with Clorox, signatories to the statement commit to enhancing corporate governance, modeling ethical leadership, and tackling systemic inequalities and injustices. They also express a renewed global cooperation among public and private entities to strengthen institutions as well as laws and systems, nationally and internationally. They also commit to demonstrating accountability and conducting business in an ethical, inclusive and transparent manner.

The statement reads: "We, the business peoples, recognize that peace, justice and strong institutions are beneficial to the long-term viability of our organizations and are foundational for upholding the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Now is our opportunity to learn from our collective experiences to realign behind the mission of the UN and steer our world onto a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable path. We are in this together — and we are united in the business of a better world."

"Clorox is committed to achieving growth the right way – aligned with our values and environmental, social and governance goals embedded into our business," said Clorox CEO Linda Rendle. "As a long-time signatory to the U.N. Global Compact, we're proud to demonstrate our support for stronger multi-stakeholder cooperation to solve today's global challenges."

Clorox has been a signatory to the U.N. Global Compact since 2015, committing to the advancement of the UNGC's Ten Principles that address human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption. As the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations comes at a time of unprecedented disruption and global transformation, Clorox signed the statement to reaffirm its commitment to ethical leadership and working collaboratively toward a future of well-being for people and the planet.

The statement of support – including the full list of CEO signatories – was presented to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres by Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and executive director of the U.N. Global Compact, at the opening of the Private Sector Forum on the sidelines of the high-level meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and the 20th anniversary of the U.N. Global Compact.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, named to the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings, Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, and the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

The United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the U.N. Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Launched in 2000, the mandate of the UN Global Compact is to guide and support the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices. With more than 10,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 Local Networks, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

