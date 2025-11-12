Clorox Launches Free Holiday Gift of Clean: Complimentary In-Home Cleaning Service and Essential Product Bundle for Shoppers

Holiday shoppers can claim a free Clorox Gift of Clean—including a 2-hour in-home cleaning service powered by Angi and a bundle of Clorox's most popular cleaning products—while supplies last.

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clorox is spreading holiday cheer and saying goodbye to bad gifts with the launch of the Clorox Gift of Clean: a free bundle of essential Clorox cleaning products and a complimentary two-hour in-home cleaning service powered by Angi. This exclusive holiday offer is available to shoppers nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Holiday Gifting? Total chaos.

Between tracking down the perfect present for a hard-to-please aunt and unwrapping yet another novelty mug, the season of giving can feel more like the season of stress. But clean? Clean feels good. According to Clorox research*, for some, the feeling of clean rivals the delight of a fresh manicure or snuggling puppies. Now that's a holiday mood worth wrapping up.

"We're flipping the script on forgettable holiday gifts by providing something that never fails to feel good—the Gift of Clean," said Tad Kittredge, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at The Clorox Company. "We're thrilled to offer this for free—because everyone deserves a little feel-good clean during the holiday hustle."

How to Claim the Clorox Gift of Clean

Beginning November 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST, consumers can visit this landing page to claim their free Gift of Clean, while supplies last. Shoppers may select the bundle for themselves or send it as a thoughtful holiday gift to a friend or family member. Recipients can easily schedule their cleaning service via a QR code included in the Gift of Clean package. Supplies are limited and terms and conditions apply.

What's Included in the Gift of Clean?

A complimentary 2-hour in-home cleaning service powered by Angi

Clorox ® Disinfecting Wipes

Disinfecting Wipes Clorox ® Clean-Up ® Cleaner + Bleach

Clean-Up Cleaner + Bleach Clorox ® ToiletWand ®

ToiletWand Clorox® Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets

Holiday Cheer—With a Musical Twist

Clorox is turning up the joy this season with a brand-new holiday jingle, inspired by the Gift of Clean. It's the brand's feel-good way of spreading the word about this must-have gift. So go ahead—press play and get into the spirit!

Research Methodology

* Clorox conducted an online survey from January 14 to January 23, 2025 of 2,000 nationally representative Americans, comprised of 1,000 Millennials and 1,000 members of Gen Z.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate sustainability into its business reporting. In 2025 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the third consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

