Clorox Partners with DonorsChoose.org to Support Clean, Healthy Classrooms

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first day of school is filled with exciting moments – picking first day outfits, getting on the bus for the first time and meeting new classmates. While teachers eagerly anticipate the possibilities of a fresh school year, it can also mean the first of many trips to the store for additional supplies.

To ease the financial burden of teachers, many of whom spend their own resources on supplies, Clorox is donating $200,000 through a partnership with DonorsChoose.org that will help teachers maintain a clean, healthy classroom, from the first day of school to the first day of summer break. When a clean classroom comes first, good things follow – the best first day of school ever, fewer sick days, and an all-around happier, healthier year.

In the previous two years Clorox has partnered with DonorsChoose.org, projects funded have reached over 120,000 students. This year, Clorox aims to reach even more teachers and students. It's matching grants during two different time periods: back-to-school season to get teachers started and the new year. In spring when classrooms are low on supplies, Clorox will be funding projects for first time teachers and projects that are looking to start something new for their classrooms, like creating a new reading nook or starting their first science club.

"As a parent, back to school is an emotional time for me," said Deb Crandall, Associate Marketing Director, The Clorox Company. "Watching your kid learn new things, have new experiences and meet new friends is exciting, and I want my student, and all students, to enjoy these experiences in clean, healthy classrooms, which is why I'm proud Clorox is partnering with DonorsChoose.org to make sure everyone has access to the supplies they need."

How it works: Teachers post requests for materials and experiences to enhance their classrooms on DonorsChoose.org. Anyone can choose a project to fund and by donating to a project with the Clorox dollar-for-dollar match offer, donors double the impact of their donation. Just visit www.donorschoose.org/clorox.

"A healthy classroom sets the stage for a successful year of learning with richer experiences and fewer distractions," said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose.org. "That's why we're thankful for Clorox's ongoing and generous support to help equip teachers and students with the supplies they need to make each school year a great one."

In addition to the match offers throughout the year, Clorox is continuing its receipt validation program so shoppers across the country can help support schools by purchasing their own family's back-to-school necessities. For every $5 worth of qualifying Clorox and Glad® products purchased*, shoppers save $1, and Clorox will donate $1 to classrooms in need through DonorsChoose.org. Just snap a picture of the receipt and text CLOROX to 30364 or follow the instructions on CloroxForSchools.com to redeem the rewards.

For more information, visit www.CloroxForSchools.com. To donate to Clorox's match offer projects, go to www.DonorsChoose.org/Clorox.

The Clorox Company (NYSE : CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality® and Neocell® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for professional services, including Clorox Healthcare® and Clorox Commercial Solutions®. More than 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, most notably being named to the Drucker Institute's 2017 Wall Street Journal Management Top 250 list, The Just 100: America's Top Citizens list, CR Magazine's 2018 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2018 100 Most Sustainable Companies, and the first sector-neutral Bloomberg Gender Equality Index in 2018. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

DonorsChoose.org is the leading platform for giving to public schools. Teachers across America use the site to create projects requesting resources their students need, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. Since its founding by a Bronx teacher in 2000, more than 3 million people and partners have given over $700 million to projects reaching 28 million students. Unique among crowdfunding platforms, the DonorsChoose.org team vets each project request and ships resources directly to the school. Every donor receives photos of their project in action, thank-yous from the classroom, and a cost report showing how every dollar was spent. DonorsChoose.org was the first charity to make the top 10 on Fast Company's list of the Most Innovative Companies in the World. Visit www.donorschoose.org to learn more.

