CloroxPro™ Introduces the Clorox® Total 360® ProPack

"With companies and business owners nationwide taking a closer look at their disinfecting practices, we're proud to unveil the new Clorox ® Total 360 ® ProPack," said Lynda Lurie, Senior Director of Marketing, CloroxPro. "The device features a wearable design that provides ease of access for cleaning professionals who need to disinfect tough-to-reach areas faster."

The Clorox® Total 360® ProPack incorporates an efficient turbine fan to create a lightweight, wearable device that's comfortable and ergonomically designed. The backpack system features a sprayer holder and enables end-users to easily accomplish additional tasks while wearing the device. The device also features a 50-foot electrical cord that enables superior, reliable electrostatic performance and the ability to navigate through crowded spaces while covering up to 18,000 ft2/hour, using 65 percent less solution and working 75 percent faster1 than traditional disinfectants and three times faster than cordless electrostatic sprayers2.

Designed for efficient, comprehensive surface treatment and broad surface compatibility, the Clorox® Total 360® ProPack can be used to treat a variety of surfaces, from staircases and stadium seats to school buses, auditoriums, and traditional office or healthcare settings. The device's fast and effective 360° performance ensures a clean you can count on in all the places where clean means everything.

The Clorox® Total 360® ProPack can be used with Clorox® Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner , Clorox Healthcare® Spore10 Defense™ Cleaner Disinfectant and Clorox® Anywhere® Daily Disinfectant & Sanitize – all of which are EPA-approved for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory illness, COVID-19. For a full list of these products, usage instructions and more information about disinfecting and COVID-19, visit CloroxPro.com.

For more information about the Clorox® Total 360® ProPack, visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

About CloroxPro

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products and technologies for healthcare facilities. Whether it is schools, offices, restaurants, hotels, hospitals or other commercial facilities, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com or follow @CloroxPro on Twitter.

1 Versus trigger sprayer per square foot.

2 Victory and Protexus.

