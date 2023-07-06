Close the Gap in Senior Care partners with TruBlue Home Service Ally to provide grab bars to seniors

The relationship will expand the nonprofit's mission to install grab bars in the homes of seniors in need to help them prevent falls as they age in place

SAN ANTONIO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Close the Gap in Senior Care, the non-profit arm of Caring Senior Service, announced today that it is partnering with TruBlue Home Service Ally, a handyman and home services franchise organization that provides affordable, worry-free living for busy adults and seniors, to distribute and install grab bars as part of its Grab the Bars initiative.

Close the Gap in Senior Care president and Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter said this partnership will allow the nonprofit to strengthen its initiative to help seniors and people with disabilities install much-needed grab bars in their homes.

"One of the biggest gaps in senior care is fall prevention," Salter said. "Every 11 seconds, a senior is treated in the emergency room for a fall, and this can cost about $30,000 on average to treat. TruBlue Home Service Ally sees the value in our mission and has decided to work with our team to install grab bars in the homes of more seniors who are aging in place."

In addition to regular handyman services, TruBlue provides a variety of services for seniors who want to remain at home as they grow older. In addition to grab bar installations, the company provides other safety and ease of us modifications to your home including switch and outlet access modifications, zero-entrance tub and shower installations, wheelchair ramps, and doorway improvements for the senior population.

TruBlue's partnership with Close the Gap in Senior Care allows Caring Senior Service's franchise owners, caregivers, suppliers, and referral partners to identify and nominate seniors with low or fixed incomes to receive a complete installation of up to two grab bars in their bathroom. Close the Gap will review incoming nominations and send the approved nominations to TruBlue to schedule the installation.

In 2021, Caring Senior Service established Close the Gap in Senior Car to raise awareness of the gaps in at-home senior care. Salter kicked off the establishment of the nonprofit with a 9,400-mile bike ride throughout 30 states as he visited 39 Caring Senior Service locations. Close the Gap now works to provide education and assistance to seniors looking to age in place. The Grab the Bars initiative has installed grab bars in the homes of more than 300 nominees from coast to coast.

"We believe that seniors are healthier and happier if they're able to grow older at home," Salter said. "Our Grab the Bars initiative aims to raise funds to provide grab bars for seniors who may not otherwise have the means or the ability to install them. It's an honor that TruBlue has recognized this worthwhile mission and has hopped on board to help facilitate the installation of these lifesaving safety devices."

To learn more about Close the Gap in Senior Care, please visit http://closethegapinseniorcare.org/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About TruBlue Home Service Ally    

TruBlue Home Service Ally® provides a helping hand around the house — inside and out. TruBlue's services include handyman services, to-do list chores, preventative maintenance, emergency repairs, and seasonal work, all handled by a trusted, bonded and insured TruPro Home Service Technician. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults by providing full-service, trustworthy home repairs and maintenance services. TruBlue franchise owners are required to complete the Senior Home Safety Certification program through Age Safe® America. As specialists, TruBlue franchisees will be able to perform Senior Home Safety Assessments and can make those recommended safety modifications if needed. For more information, please visit https://trubluehousecare.com/.

