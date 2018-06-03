Close To 8,000 Runners Finish The Inaugural Italy Run By Ferrero To Celebrate Italian National Day In Central Park

Participants and other event attendees had the opportunity to visit the post-race village in Central Park, enjoy live music, and participate in fun activities, including a Ferrero photo booth and samples of Ferrero products, including Nutella and Go® and Tic Tac® Gum in the Ferrero tent.

"We are humbled and amazed by all the people who came out today to celebrate Italian National Day in New York. On behalf of the Ferrero Group, I want to say, 'grazie' for joining us for the festivities. This event is a testament to Ferrero's commitment to promote a varied diet and active lifestyle," said Aldo Uva, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Open Innovation Officer at Ferrero.

Ferrero was the title sponsor for this race organized by NYRR under the auspices of the Consulate General of Italy. Other sponsors of the Italy Run by Ferrero included Fiat, Lavazza, Technogym and Intesa Sanpaolo.

About Ferrero

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionary market, with global sales of over $12 billion, distribution across over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries.

Ferrero entered the U.S. in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints, which have become an icon in the breath mint market, and subsequently introduced Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates and Nutella® hazelnut spread to the U.S. market. Now the third-largest U.S. confectionary company, Ferrero recently acquired U.S. chocolate company Fannie May Confections Brands, which through its Fannie May and Harry London brands provide offerings across key categories including chocolate bars, pralines and other snacks; Ferrara Candy Company, a leader in gummy and seasonal confectionary with brands such as Trolli®, Brach's® and Black Forest®; and over 20 iconic American chocolate and sugar brands from Nestlé, including Butterfinger®, BabyRuth®, 100Grand®, Raisinets®, Wonka ®, SweeTarts®, LaffyTaffy®, and Nerds®.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

In 2018, NYRR is celebrating 60 years of helping and inspiring people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, community events, youth running initiatives, school programs, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year, from children to seniors, with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features 50,000 runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

