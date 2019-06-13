Closed Deal Announcement - Britehorn Partners Advises HVAC Service Provider on Sale to Strategic Buyer

DENVER, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Britehorn Partners (formerly known as LoHi Merchant Bank) served as the exclusive investment banker to Victory Construction and Refrigeration in its sale to the Arcticom Group, a leading provider of commercial refrigeration and HVAC services across the western United States. Victory Construction and Refrigeration is a Denver-based commercial refrigeration installation and service company which offers services throughout the region to companies of all sizes with commercial refrigeration needs.

Britehorn Partners

The Arcticom Group (TAG) is a leading U.S.-based commercial and industrial refrigeration company that provides HVAC service/maintenance across the western United States and installation services throughout North America. TAG is committed to providing the highest quality and customer experience for the design, installation and maintenance of refrigeration and HVAC systems, typically for customers where refrigeration is mission critical.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Britehorn Partners

Britehorn Partners is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit Britehorn.com

Media contact:

Danielle Gordon

216349@email4pr.com

585-415-1147

SOURCE Britehorn Partners

Related Links

http://www.britehorn.com

