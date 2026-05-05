Closed Loop Partners Backs Supersede's Expansion With $5 Million Catalytic Loan, Scaling Production of High-Performance Structural Materials for Manufacturing and Construction

The financing from Closed Loop Catalytic Capital & Private Credit accelerates Supersede's growth as demand increases for its durable and recyclable alternatives to conventional wood-based building materials.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Closed Loop Partners today announces a $5 million loan to Supersede, an engineered building materials company transforming structural sheathing across marine, RV, specialty vehicles, modular housing, and commercial and residential construction. The catalytic loan comes at a pivotal growth stage for Supersede, enabling increased production capacity and geographic reach as demand for their product accelerates. The loan will finance manufacturing equipment at the Arizona-based company's new facility in the Midwest, which will launch in summer 2026, thereby strengthening end markets for plastic resins, including polypropylene (PP).

This is Closed Loop Partners' second investment in Supersede. In 2025, Closed Loop Partners' Ventures group identified the opportunity to invest in the innovative circular solution for recycled resins, participating in Supersede's $10 million seed round as the company developed its manufacturing operations. As market demand for their product rapidly increased, Closed Loop Partners' Catalytic Capital & Private Credit group identified the opportunity to further accelerate the company's growth, deploying a catalytic loan to expand its production capacity.

The investment from Closed Loop Catalytic Capital & Private Credit facilitates increased production of the Supersede Marine Board, an engineered panel crafted from recycled industrial plastic waste and engineered as a direct substitute for marine-grade plywood and OSB. The Supersede Marine Board is a compelling alternative to conventional plywood and OSB, which are resource-intensive, prone to water damage and quality inconsistencies, reliant on formaldehyde-based binders and lacking in a viable end-of-life pathway—resulting in the majority of plywood ending up in landfills.

The Supersede Marine Board is 100% waterproof, rot-proof, mold-proof and fully recyclable, outperforming plywood and OSB across key performance metrics, including water resistance, fastener retention, dimensional stability and long-term durability.

Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing manufacturing processes, the Supersede Marine Board also eliminates multiple production steps—such as sanding, sealing and drying—reducing labor costs and increasing throughput. By design, the material avoids toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde and chromated copper arsenate, improving safety for both workers and end users.

Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, tariffs and mounting climate risk driving disruptions across global supply chains and material markets, the opportunity for alternative materials is growing. Volatility in lumber markets has prompted boat, RV and modular home manufacturers to seek more stable alternatives to marine-grade plywood, calling for increased production of Supersede's product.

"We are at a key moment of expansion for Supersede, as the need for more stable and resilient materials grows across the industries we serve. Accessing the capital required to scale production is a key accelerant, enabling us to meet market demand," said Sean Petterson, Supersede's Co-Founder and CEO. "We are proud to work with Closed Loop Partners, which has been a trusted partner since our early development. Their strategic capital, network of partners and deep expertise in material innovation, recycling and operational scale, is critical to our next phase of growth."

"Expanding the capacity of end manufacturers like Supersede is a core part of building a circular economy, and an area of growing investor interest. Products manufactured with recycled resins strengthen recycling end markets, which power more stable recycling supply chains," said Tazia Smith, CEO of Closed Loop Capital Management. "We seek to capture that opportunity across our investment strategies."

Closed Loop Catalytic Capital & Private Credit's loan to Supersede builds on their portfolio of investments aimed at strengthening supply chains and end markets for rPP, including GreenMantra Technologies and Preserve*. The financing to Supersede features a unique interest rate structure that incentivizes the company to maximize the amount of recycled material incorporated in its finished products.

"Our investment in Supersede demonstrates the opportunity for catalytic capital to build the entire circular economy value chain. Closed Loop Partners' catalytic capital & private credit group is committed to supporting both proven technologies and emerging companies that advance U.S. recycling and remanufacturing," said Ray Hugel, Executive Director of Closed Loop Catalytic Capital & Private Credit. "Supersede represents a strong end manufacturer for post-consumer and post-industrial recycled materials, and we look forward to supporting its next phase of growth."

Supersede's new facility will accommodate at least eight additional production lines, beyond the two financed by this loan. The company also plans to localize feedstock sourcing, reducing transportation emissions while creating manufacturing jobs in underserved regions.

Following this investment, Closed Loop Partners will continue deploying capital across circular economy infrastructure and innovation, keeping valuable materials—including plastics and packaging—in circulation. Through its catalytic capital and private credit, venture capital and private equity strategies, the investment firm is uniquely positioned to support both early-stage and established companies advancing the circular economy.

If you are interested in applying for funding from Closed Loop Partners, please visit here.

*Closed Loop Partners has exited this investment.

About Supersede

Supersede is an engineered building materials company transforming structural sheathing across marine, RV, specialty vehicles, modular housing, and commercial and residential construction. The company provides a scalable platform of high-performance structural materials designed to replace legacy building materials with superior products and modern manufacturing.

Supersede's materials are engineered for durability, performance, and efficiency, reducing waste, improving installation, and extending life cycle longevity. They are moisture and warp-resistant, and do not contain toxic chemicals like CCAs or Formaldehyde. Sustainability is embedded in the design and manufacturing process, delivering circularity, improved safety, and reduced environmental impact without compromising cost or workflow. As a US-based manufacturer, Supersede ensures supply chain predictability and pricing consistency across product lines.

About Closed Loop Partners

Closed Loop Partners is at the forefront of building the circular economy. The firm is comprised of three key businesses that create a platform for systems change: an investment group managing venture capital, private equity and catalytic capital & private credit investment strategies, Closed Loop Capital Management; an innovation center, the Closed Loop Center for the Circular Economy; and an operating group, Closed Loop Builders.

The firm's catalytic capital & private credit investment strategy provides flexible and risk-tolerant capital to support private companies, organizations and municipalities to launch or develop projects, ultimately aiming to attract further investment and meet the criteria of driving net positive environmental and social outcomes. The firm's venture capital strategy has been investing early-stage capital into companies developing breakthrough circular solutions for foundational materials that underpin and significantly influence a wide array of vital sectors of the economy.

Closed Loop Partners is based in New York City and is a registered B Corp. To learn more, visit closedlooppartners.com

SOURCE Closed Loop Partners