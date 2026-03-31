Closed Loop Partners' Private Equity Group Acquires Sutter Metals, Advancing U.S. Infrastructure to Boost Metals and Critical Minerals Supply

The circular economy-focused investment firm's acquisition of a leading metals and critical minerals processor takes place as domestic demand for high-value materials increases.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, circular economy-focused investment firm Closed Loop Partners announces the acquisition of Sutter Metals, a leading metals management solutions provider in the U.S. Closed Loop Partners' private equity group acquired majority interest in the company as shifts in regulation and global supply chains increase domestic demand for metals and critical mineral processors. The partnership aims to support the growth of Sutter Metals by expanding the company's processing capabilities and geographic reach within the U.S.

Despite the high value of scrap metal, 29% of nonferrous metals and 54% of ferrous metals still end up in landfills. As critical industries, including data centers, aerospace and niche industrial applications, require more materials to meet market demand, the need for a stronger domestic metals supply chain has come to the forefront, with used metals and minerals an underutilized, yet critical supply source.

Headquartered in the Seattle–Tacoma region, Sutter Metals is a founder-led business with a strong reputation as an experienced regional operator focused on collecting, sorting and processing high-value metals for remanufacturing. This includes large metal equipment from critical regional industries including aerospace, automotives and electronics, as well as other industrial parts made of aluminum, brass, copper and stainless steel. In addition to its core metals recycling operations, Sutter Metals also processes complementary materials such as aluminum cans, cardboard and other recovered commodities. The company's success to date reflects their long‑standing industry relationships, operational excellence and ability to consistently deliver clean, high‑value feedstock to mills, foundries and brokers.

"Sutter Metals has established itself as an experienced and strategically located operator with strong customer relationships and a proven track record to strengthen metals processing and circularity in the U.S. Their platform aligns with our vision at Closed Loop Partners to build resilient, circular supply chains across North America," said Jackson Pei, Managing Director and Co-Head of Closed Loop Private Equity.

As Sutter Metals enters its next phase of growth with the support of Closed Loop Partners and its private equity team, the company will pursue a buy‑and‑build strategy supported by an active M&A pipeline. Growing M&A activity in the sector from strategics and financial buyers—and increased investment interest in the space—further reinforces the long-term attractiveness of the platform.

"For decades, our team has worked to build a trusted, resilient metals management platform that serves generators, manufacturers and communities across the region. Partnering with Closed Loop Partners allows us to accelerate our mission, expand our infrastructure and strengthen domestic metals supply chains at a time when localized processing is critical," said Chad Sutter, CEO of Sutter Metals. "We look forward to entering this next chapter with a partner who shares our commitment to operational excellence, environmental stewardship and the circular economy."

Sutter Metals' leadership team is anchored by their long‑tenured founder with deep knowledge of the Pacific Northwest and broader U.S. metals market, who is maintaining significant equity ownership and alignment in the next stage of growth. The management team will be further supported by a broad bench of experienced operators within the Closed Loop Partners ecosystem, who will provide deep industry experience in global metal recycling and circular solutions for technology.

"We are proud to back Sutter Metals in their next phase of growth, as we see significant opportunities to bolster circular metals management processing and services across the value chain. Our investment in metals processing marks a step forward in our work to scale platforms that are fundamental to the circular economy," said Daniel Phan, Managing Director and Co-Head of Closed Loop Private Equity.

"Our team at Closed Loop Partners looks forward to supporting Sutter Metals' expansion, leveraging our network of corporate partners, and advancing scalable solutions that increase domestic processing capacity for critical materials," said Ron Gonen, Founder & CEO of Closed Loop Partners.

Closed Loop Private Equity's investment partnership with Sutter Metals builds on the group's robust portfolio of investments and acquisitions focused on advancing scalable circular platforms for key materials. This investment marks the private equity group's entrance into metals and minerals circularity, supporting multiple industries including circular technology and the built environment. Closed Loop Private Equity continues to explore opportunities to buy and build scalable circular platforms for plastics & packaging, food & agriculture, circular technology, the built environment, energy efficiency, textiles and healthcare.

Through the broader Closed Loop Partners platform—which includes a leading investment firm, innovation firm and operating group—Sutter Metals now has access to deep expertise across materials recovery, recycling technologies and downstream market development. Closed Loop Partners' platform reach, combined with a network of more than 50 corporate partners, supports Sutter Metals' work to advance new opportunities, expand into adjacent material streams, scale solutions for large enterprise customers and accelerate the transition to the circular economy.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Closed Loop Partners in this transaction.

About Sutter Metals

Headquartered in the Seattle-Tacoma region, Sutter Metals first opened its doors in 2009 as a vendor of used auto parts. Since then, the company has grown to be a leading metals management solutions provider in the U.S., expanding its services to multiple locations and providing innovative scrap metals management and recycling services to local communities and national commercial vendors.

Chad Sutter is the founder & CEO of Sutter Metals. With roots in the Pacific Northwest and generational experience in metals management, Chad built Sutter Metals to advance recycling solutions for high-value metals for remanufacturing, supporting critical industries including aerospace, automotives and electronics. Sutter Metals continues to expand its footprint and bolster metals management solutions with the latest technologies and sustainable practices.

To learn more about Sutter Metals, visit www.suttermetals.com.

About Closed Loop Private Equity

Closed Loop Partners is at the forefront of building the circular economy, comprised of three key businesses that create a platform for systems change: an investment group managing venture capital, private equity and catalytic capital & private credit investment strategies, Closed Loop Capital Management; an innovation firm, the Closed Loop Center for the Circular Economy; and an operating group, Closed Loop Builders.

Closed Loop Private Equity seeks to make control investments in cash flowing businesses and enabling technologies to scale platforms that are fundamental to the circular economy. Closed Loop Private Equity is focused on areas including plastics & packaging, circular technology, food & agriculture, the built environment, energy efficiency, textiles and healthcare. With a buy-and-build strategy, the team brings active capital solutions, operating experience, circularity expertise and the strategic network of the Closed Loop Partners ecosystem to capture opportunities for growth and accelerate the circular economy. Closed Loop Partners is based in New York City and is a registered B Corp.

To learn more about Closed Loop Private Equity, visit www.closedlooppartners.com.

Disclosure

This publication is for informational purposes only, and nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any interest in any investment vehicle managed by Closed Loop Capital Management or any company in which Closed Loop Capital Management or its affiliates have invested. An offer or solicitation will be made only through a final private placement memorandum, subscription agreement and other related documents with respect to a particular investment opportunity and will be subject to the terms and conditions contained in such documents, including the qualifications necessary to become an investor. Closed Loop Capital Management does not utilize its website to provide investment or other advice, and nothing contained herein constitutes a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. Information provided reflects Closed Loop Capital Management's views as of a particular time and are subject to change without notice. You should obtain relevant and specific professional advice before making any investment decision. Certain information on this Website may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "optimistic", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Closed Loop Capital Management undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Past performance is not indicative of future results; no representation is being made that any investment or transaction will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past, or that significant losses will be avoided.

SOURCE Closed Loop Partners