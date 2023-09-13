Closing the Safety Gap: WATCHIT's Smart System Steps Up with New Standards in Recreational Boating Safety following Recent Tragedies

News provided by

WATCHIT

13 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

The maritime safety startup integrates its advanced algorithms to offer proactive safety measures for boat operators, signaling a pivotal shift in maritime safety standards

ISTANBUL, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WATCHIT, a leader in Maritime AI safety solutions, highlights the glaring safety disparity between the maritime and aviation sectors, exemplified by the recent boat accident involving Ali Sabanci, the Chairman of Pegasus Airlines Board of Directors. WATCHIT's innovative safety system aims to bridge this safety gap, integrating advanced algorithms and patented protected abilities to prevent similar incidents and protect lives.

The Dire Need for Enhanced Maritime Safety

The recent Aegean Sea tragedy involving figures from the aviation industry shines a light on outdated maritime safety systems and highlights yet another unfortunate accident that shouldn't have occurred.

According to the Recreational Boating Statistics report of 2022, the US Coast Guard counted 4,040 accidents resulting in 636 deaths, signaling an alarming contrast to the aviation industry's impressive safety record.

Implementing Advanced Technology to Counter Human Error

Human error constitutes 81.1% of marine incidents, as revealed by EMSA (European Maritime Safety Agency). WATCHIT leverages exclusive patented technology and advanced algorithms to minimize this variable, offering real-time data analysis and dynamic alert zones, thus cutting down false alarms and human-caused accidents.

WATCHIT's Unparalleled Maritime Features

WATCHIT's smart safety system is continually learning about the operator, the vessel, and the environment. The technology scans navigation areas tailored to individual boat properties, providing real-time critical action alerts and engine commands. Its capabilities are constantly updated, ensuring that the boating community stays one step ahead in safety.

Adopting WATCHIT's system offers three-fold benefits:

  • Reduces vessel damage, thus saving money.
  • Protects the environment by preventing accidents.
  • Potentially saves lives by preempting collisions and other maritime incidents.

As we reflect on this tragic incident, it's a stark reminder that the maritime world must evolve, ensuring every journey on the water is not only a joy but, most importantly, safe for all.

The unsettling realization is that such tragedies can be easily prevented with technology already at our fingertips — technology that other sectors, like aviation and automotive, wouldn't dream of operating without.

Witnessing these tragedies on the news shouldn't be a regular occurrence. It needs to stop. We have the power, the technology, and now, more than ever, it's simpler and more affordable to implement.

The time for a new standard in recreational boating safety is NOW.

About WATCHIT

Founded by ex-navy Israeli commanders, recognizing a real need, aimed to revolutionize water safety.  The WATCHIT smart alerts system integrates seamlessly with the boat's existing sensors using AI and advanced algorithms.

Ensures captains receive real-time smart alerts to avoid accidents, such as: Vessel Grounding, Ship-to-Ship Collision, Navigating Congested Water and Obstacle Collisions.

Our vision is to set a new standard in recreational boating safety. Reduce vessel and environmental damage. And most importantly, save lives.

Visit: https://watchit.ai/ Or contact: [email protected]

Contact:
Limor Reznik
WATCHIT
[email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vErUy9qD-ps

SOURCE WATCHIT

