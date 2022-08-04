Closing the Skills and Communications Gaps Between Credential Earners and Employers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldatWork, the leading global nonprofit organization for rewards professionals, has launched a new digital credential badging program. Individuals who complete a WorldatWork immersion or skill building course, earn a passing score on a certification-track exam or have obtained a CCP®, GRP®, CBP®, CECP® or CSCP® certification will earn a digital credential.

WorldatWork is working with Credly, the digital credentialing leader, to provide digital badges. Credly collaborates with top global training providers, credential issuers, associations and academic institutions that are similarly focused on the power of verified skills and achievements. Credly transforms knowledge, skills and achievements into digital credentials that empower individuals to connect with learning and career opportunities.

"We are proud to partner with Credly to modernize our certification program and enhance the education experience for our members," said Kelly Trakalo, Director of Worldwide Education and Delivery Marketing at WorldatWork. "These digital badges will allow our certified professionals to share and make use of their credentials within their networks, across social media platforms and on their resumes."

Learners will be able to see their badges and a transcript of the courses they've taken toward certification on the WorldatWork website under their learner profile and they will be able to download their badge from their Credly account.

About WorldatWork

WorldatWork is the leading global nonprofit organization for professionals engaged in the critically important practice of total rewards. We serve those who are responsible for cultivating inspired, engaged, productive and committed workers in effective and rewarding workplaces. We guide them in the design and delivery of total rewards programs with our education and certification; idea exchange; thought leadership; knowledge creation; information sharing; research; advocacy; and networking.

About Credly

Thousands of employers, training organizations, associations, certification programs, and workforce development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate their learning experiences into professional opportunities using trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of credential issuers. Visit www.credly.com to learn more.

