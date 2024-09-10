CLOU Electronics Releases Two Versions of the 5MWh+ Energy Storage System Aqua-C2.5

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leading energy storage system integrator, CLOU Electronics, has introduced its latest liquid-cooling energy storage system, Aqua-C2.5, during the 2024 RE+ exhibition in Anaheim. This next-generation system is designed to support grid stability, improve renewable power quality, and deliver optimized LCOS for future energy storage projects.

The Aqua-C2.5 represents CLOU's cutting-edge innovation for the utility-scale energy storage market, featuring a large 314/320Ah LFP battery cell capacity. The system is available in two versions: High Voltage Box and String PCS, providing flexibility to suit different project needs. The Aqua-C2.5 integrates long battery modules in a compact 20-ft container, significantly enhancing power density and enabling it to reach a 5MWh+ nominal capacity.

Both the High Voltage Box and String PCS versions enable precise charging and discharging of individual battery racks, maximizing the system's overall round-trip efficiency (RTE) by streamlining energy conversion between DC and AC. This boosts the system's energy discharge capacity over its full lifecycle.

Additionally, the modular design of both the battery pack and PCS simplifies operation and maintenance (O&M), reducing time and costs while ensuring high system availability. Features like automatic state of charge (SOC) calibration also reduce power plant upgrade times.

The Aqua-C2.5's long battery module configuration allows for back-to-back installation, saving valuable footprint space and ultimately lowering upfront investment costs while increasing project revenue.

A standout feature of Aqua-C2.5 is its advanced bionic thermal management system. This system automatically adapts to the battery's operational and environmental conditions, ensuring optimal heat dissipation across both the PCS and battery modules inside the container. With a cell/module temperature difference of just 2.5 degrees Celsius, the system is built for long-term performance, offering a 20-year operational life with improved charging and discharging efficiency.

As the global renewable energy market continues to grow, maintaining battery cell consistency is increasingly critical for energy storage systems. Inconsistencies can reduce performance, increase safety risks, and shorten system lifespan. The Aqua-C2.5 addresses this with CLOU's Smart Scales Intelligent Balancing Technology, which optimizes energy distribution through active balancing. This ensures consistent operating conditions for each cell, reducing deviations and enhancing overall system stability and reliability. Compared to traditional passive balancing, Smart Scales offers bidirectional energy control, fast high-current balancing, reduced energy loss, and optimized battery performance.

The Aqua-C2.5 is also engineered for durability with an impressive C5 anti-corrosion rating and IP55 protection, making it suitable for operation in 0-95% (non-condensing) humidity and temperature ranges of -30℃ to 50℃(optional -35℃). It can maintain 100% nominal power output even at altitudes of up to 4,000 meters. The liquid cooling system also keeps the sound pressure level low, with standard versions at ≤75dB(A) and optional versions as quiet as ≤65dB(A), ideal for noise-sensitive environments.

With over 30 years of experience in power systems, CLOU continues to set industry benchmarks in energy storage compliance. The Aqua-C2.5 has earned multiple certifications, including CE, UL1973, UL9540A, UL9540, IEC62619, IEC63056, IEC62477-1, UN38.3, NFPA855, and NEC, and has passed the rigorous IEEE693 seismic test. To date, CLOU has delivered 5 GWh of energy storage solutions globally, underscoring its success and reliability in the industry.

SOURCE CLOU Electronics Co., Ltd.