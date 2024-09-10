CLOU Electronics Signs BESS Warranty Service Agreement in Chile, Expanding the O&M Coverage into South America

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLOU Electronics, a leading BESS system integrator, has recently signed a BESS Warranty Service Agreement with INGENOVA ASESORIAS S.A. in Chile. Under this agreement, CLOU's subsidiary, CL Energy Company, will engage the contractor to provide warranty repairs, commissioning, maintenance, and logistics services for Chile BESS market.

CLOU and Ingenova Technicians at Innergex site BESS units

As many countries today, Chile is witnessing a transformative period in energy, incentivizing through several initiatives the development of energy storage and electric mobility. Over the past year, the Chilean market has seen a surge in large-scale project announcements, driven by an ambitious goal of achieving 70% renewable energy consumption by 2030, significantly increasing the installation of renewable energy generation facilities, leading to a critical need for advanced energy storage solutions.

As a worldwide pioneer in storage technology, CLOU has played a crucial role in several landmark projects, from design to operation. Notably, CLOU was involved in the development of a 485MWh BESS in the Atacama Desert in operation since 2023, and recently has awarded a 420MWh from Transelec S.A., Chile's leading high-voltage transmission system provider with over 80 years of experience. The project will be located next to the Granja Solar photovoltaic plant, close to Pozo Almonte, in the northern part of Chile.

CLOU's Engineering & Procurement Package ("EP Package") solution will offer far more than just system integration. It will deliver comprehensive support throughout the entire project life cycle, by means of a multicultural service team including engineers from CLOU, alongside with local partnerships with deep service training and experience. This is why CLOU has signed a BESS Warranty Service Agreement with INGENOVA ASESORIAS S.A.

Ingenova has 20+ years in the Chile BESS market, and is well recognized as an engineering, equipment supply and construction company in the electrical field, covering the infrastructure, water, mining and energy sectors.

As the customer demand are getting complex and lifecycle O&M is playing a crucial role for a project, CLOU remains deeply committed to meeting both the immediate and long-term needs. This new agreement will further enhance CLOU's capabilities in project design, equipment supply, system integration, project delivery, operations and maintenance, and after-sales service in the south cone.

