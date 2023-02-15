Cloud advertising market size to increase by USD 296.12 billion; North America to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Advertising Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 296.12 billion between 2022 and 2027, at a CAGR of 19.85%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 104.54 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global cloud advertising market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a significantly high number of social media users, smartphone users, and ad expenditure are boosting market growth. Moreover, AI and machine learning technologies are also paving the way for the cloud advertising market to expand during the forecast period. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The cloud advertising market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud services, the growing need for targeted marketing and consumer analytics, and the growing internet penetration and digital advertising. However, data security concerns are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others. The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this cloud advertising market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cloud advertising market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , APAC, and , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud advertising market vendors.

Cloud Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 296.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 16.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., CM Group, Demandbase Inc., Experian Plc, Fair Isaac Corp., HubSpot Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kubient Inc., Marin Software Inc., MediaMath Inc., Nielsen Holdings Plc, Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Sitecore Holding II AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cloud advertising market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cloud advertising market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acquia Inc.

Exhibit 124: Acquia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Acquia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Acquia Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Acquia Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 128: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 132: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Demandbase Inc.

Exhibit 137: Demandbase Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Demandbase Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Demandbase Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Demandbase Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Experian Plc

Exhibit 141: Experian Plc - Overview



Exhibit 142: Experian Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Experian Plc - Key news



Exhibit 144: Experian Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Experian Plc - Segment focus

12.8 Fair Isaac Corp.

Exhibit 146: Fair Isaac Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Fair Isaac Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Fair Isaac Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Fair Isaac Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Fair Isaac Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 HubSpot Inc.

Exhibit 151: HubSpot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: HubSpot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: HubSpot Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Imagine Communications Corp.

Exhibit 154: Imagine Communications Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Imagine Communications Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Imagine Communications Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 157: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Kubient Inc.

Exhibit 161: Kubient Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Kubient Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Kubient Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Marin Software Inc.

Exhibit 164: Marin Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Marin Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Marin Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 167: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Pegasystems Inc.

Exhibit 172: Pegasystems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Pegasystems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Pegasystems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Pegasystems Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 176: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 SAP SE

Exhibit 180: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 181: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 182: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 183: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: SAP SE - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

