Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) Market Becoming the Next Billion Dollar Opportunity for Tech Stocks

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Application Programming Interface (Cloud API) is a type of API that enables the development of applications and services used for the provisioning of cloud hardware, software, and platforms. Cloud APIs act as a gateway or interface, providing direct and indirect cloud infrastructure and software services to users and allows administrators to integrate applications and other workloads into the cloud. The Application Programming Interface (API) is one of the main elements of cloud services. ... APIs make the platform extensible which can lead to a rich feature set. They also speed up the platform access and direct a more efficient management of platform security. A report from Market Research Future predicts a massive boost in the global cloud API market with 20% CAGR through 2022. Another report from Allied Market Research projected that Global Cloud API Market is Expected to Reach $1.78 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of over 20%! "Rise in digitalization and favorable government initiatives especially in emerging counties to adopt cloud services is a major factor that drive the growth of the global cloud API market. In addition, significant growth of cloud migration activities is also among some of the major factors that fuel the growth of the cloud application programming interface market during the forecast period." Active tech companies in the market this week include Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO).

The Allied report continued: "Ongoing modernization of applications and rise in demand for instant access by applications from anywhere among individuals is a factor that boosts the global cloud API market. In addition, rise in demand for software application due to its exquisite user interactive display and commands is a factor expected to support the market growth. Based on type, the SaaS APIs segment dominated the overall cloud application programming interface market… and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for software solution among individuals in this digital era with strong connectivity approach. Furthermore, IaaS APIs segment witnessed significant growth in the cloud API market share… and is further expected to continue this drift over the forecast period. Moreover, large enterprises segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to increase in demand for cloud API solutions and services among large scale industries to ease and reduce time consuming migration processes."

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY) BREAKING NEWS: Moovly's Automator API now available via RapidAPI - Moovly Media Inc. ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made its Automator API available via RapidAPI. This development streamlines how third parties can easily access the power of the Moovly Automator. Moovly's Video Automator is a powerful all-in-one tool that allows companies, organizations and brands to produce template-based, customized videos in high volumes and easily distribute these via email, social media or 3rd party applications.

RapidAPI is the world's largest API Marketplace space, and has been financed by some of the industries biggest names, including M12 (the Microsoft Venture Fund) and Andreessen Horowitz. RapidAPI is used by millions of developers at companies such as Hyatt, Delta Airlines and Cisco to find and integrate third-party APIs. Moovly's Automator will now be easier to find, connect to, and managed, on the RapidAPI platform. Any company will now be able to use Moovly's advanced capabilities to easily add and integrate video functionality into all of their strategic messaging.

Opening up the Moovly API in this fashion also means that companies seeking to integrate with Moovly do not require dedicated Moovly engineering resources. This frees up Moovly engineers to work on bespoke, high-value integrations.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said "Integrations such as those facilitated by RapidAPI creates value for both parties. Video is now an essential business tool and the Moovly Automator API enables companies to easily and inexpensively tell their stories with video. It's an open invitation to integrate with us." For more information: Moovly's API: https://www.moovly.com/developers-api Read this full release and more news for Moovly at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mvy/

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, recently announced that it is offering its LIVE STREAM ECOMMERCE technology to small businesses all over the country for free to help navigate the challenges the pandemic has created. Through their verbTEAMS app, users can create their own QVC and Home Shopping Network-style live broadcasts showcasing and promoting their products or services with one big difference - viewers can actually click right in the livestream video broadcast and purchase in real-time. It also has an on-screen real-time interactive chat feature that produces a true social experience allowing viewers to ask questions of the host as well as chat with one another during the live broadcast. It's as close as you can get to an actual in-store buying experience, and in many ways better, more engaging and more fun. Think Zoom and Shopify combined with your favorite live chat feature.

The verbTEAMS app with verbLIVE, its interactive livestream feature, is particularly effective for Shopify users as well as eBay and Etsy sellers. For Salesforce users, the app also has a special one-click Salesforce app synchronization. In an effort to help small businesses recover, and in many cases survive the effects of the pandemic, VERB is offering its app for free for 30 days to all small businesses in the U.S.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) AppDynamics, a part of Cisco and the world's #1 APM solution and full-stack, business-centric observability platform, recently announced Cisco Secure Application, the industry's first solution to drastically simplify vulnerability management, defend against attacks and protect applications - from the inside-out. Co-innovated with the Cisco Security business, the world's largest enterprise security company, this new solution correlates security and application insights through a single solution. Built natively into the AppDynamics platform, users benefit from reduced alert fatigue, real time threat detection, and automatic breach prevention. The result is businesses' confidence in application performance without the fear of significant damage to brand reputation and customer trust.

Organizations are increasingly reliant on applications to engage with and deliver services to customers, which leads to huge volumes of personal user data being housed within the application. As a result, organizations face increased vulnerability to cyber threats and security incidents. This challenge is further exacerbated as they continue to support more employees working from home who are using laptops and devices connected to the public internet. This is testing the limits of monitoring practices and vastly expanding the IT perimeter, creating new weaknesses and vulnerabilities in even the most secure IT estates. Failure to have the right processes and solutions in place to safeguard data housed in applications not only puts brand reputation and consumer trust at risk, but could also cost organizations millions of dollars in the event of a breach.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) recently announced that Northwell Health, one of the largest health systems in New York, turned to Oracle Analytics Cloud, built on the highly secure, scalable Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse to optimize patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic. With Oracle, Northwell Health is able to monitor available nursing resources, predict upcoming staffing needs and accommodate a continually shifting patient load.

Northwell Health operates 23 hospitals with a combined 74,000 employees across New York and treats millions of patients annually. In the fight against COVID-19, every minute counts and having quick access to astronomical amounts of data combined with powerful analytics to enable visibility into rapidly changing patient loads and staffing requirements has given Northwell Health the necessary speed to optimize patient care. In order to not be overburdened with an influx of infected patients, Northwell Health quickly consolidates disparate data sources from Oracle and non-Oracle applications to automate fundamental administrative processes and prepare the organization for a possible future resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, this week released its second annual State of Customer Engagement Report. Combining insight from the Twilio platform, which powers over 1 trillion human interactions annually, with results of new global research of 2,500 enterprise decision makers, the report reveals that digital communications were critical to business survival in 2020, and that the solutions that were built will shape business success in the post-pandemic economy.

"For nearly every organization dealing with the impacts of the pandemic, increased digital engagement was a core part of their solutions," said Glenn Weinstein, Chief Customer Officer at Twilio. "From remote learning, to work-from-home contact center agents, to vaccine distribution logistics, digital communications have played a critical role. We expect that to accelerate through the pandemic recovery and become the new normal."

