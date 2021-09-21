Cloud Awards Celebrates Ten Years; Seeks 'Cloud Innovator of the Decade'

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International 'Oscars of the Tech Industry,' The Cloud Awards, celebrates its ten-year anniversary this fall.

To commemorate the occasion, judges are looking for an innovator of the decade in this year's honors, alongside dozens of new categories.

The Cloud Awards: Celebrating 10 Years

James Williams, Cloud Awards Head of Operations, said: "This year the Cloud Awards celebrates an entire decade of seeking out the brightest I.T. business leaders, the best organizations to work for and the most cutting-edge innovations in cloud computing.

"We've always aimed to promote both agile start-ups and established blue-chip businesses. This year commemorates ten years of the Cloud Awards, and our 'Cloud Innovator of the Decade' award will identify the organization which has most consistently innovated between the time we first started in 2011 and now."

"We've got many other new categories for 2021, including 'Best Place to Work in the Cloud,' 'Cloud Disruptor of the Year' and 'Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing,' as well as splitting some existing categories into those aimed at either small or large end-user organizations."

Entrants should submit applications to the Cloud Awards program ahead of the deadline: October 22, 2021.

For more information, please visit the cloud computing awards website: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

Cloud Awards Categories:

Best Software as a Service - USA (Enterprise)

(Enterprise) Best Software as a Service - USA (SMB)

(SMB) Best Software as a Service - outside USA

Best Cloud Infrastructure

Best Platform as a Service / Cloud Middleware

Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud

Best Cloud Data Management Solution

"Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution

Best Hybrid Cloud Solution

Cloud CRM Solution of the Year

Best Cloud HR / HRMS Solution

Best Cloud ERP / Payroll Solution

Best Cloud Automation Solution

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution

Best Use of the Cloud in a Multicloud Environment

Best Open Source Cloud Solution

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing

B2B Customer Strategy

Security Innovation of the Year (Enterprise)

Security Innovation of the Year (SMB)

Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP

Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution

Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution

Most Promising Start-Up

Cloud Innovator of the Year

Best Cloud DR / Business Continuity Solution

Cloud Development Innovation of the Year

Cloud Project of the Year

Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing

Best Environmental or 'Green' Use of the Cloud

Best Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Cloud Disruptor of the Year

Best Geospatial / Aviation Cloud Solution

Best Place to Work in the Cloud

Best Cloud-Native Project / Solution

Cloud Awards' Cloud Innovator of the Decade (2011-2021)

