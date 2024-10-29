Cloud Awards Launches International FinTech Awards Program



Financial Technology Awards Program Invites Entries Now for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International cloud technology awards body The Cloud Awards is now accepting entries for a new awards program: The FinTech Awards.

The program is now accepting entries from organizations of any size, anywhere in the world. Nominees should be involved in the development or implementation of financial technologies.

The FinTech Awards

The Cloud Awards CEO James Williams said: "Financial technologies underpin critical operations in any industry. An increasingly ubiquitous cloud-first approach presents a unique set of opportunities and challenges to business leaders, SaaS developers and finance specialists. Everything now touches on the cloud, from AI technologies to secure data storage.

"With our first-ever FinTech Awards, our growing group of international specialists hope to identify those inspirational organizations, individuals and teams deserving of special recognition in this all-important sector.

"But it's not just about identifying the 'Best software in FinTech.' What challenges are presented by particular industries? How does managing the complexities of international currencies, tax systems and end-users mandate a considered approach to software development and implementation? How are these and infinitely more evolving opportunities best met?

"Our team is eager to analyze the inaugural submissions, in what is sure to be another eventful year. With a January deadline, it's time to start thinking about application submissions now. We hope to have many difficult decisions to make when preparing our shortlist, finalists and winners. But organizations must prepare and submit an application to make the cut."

The first edition of the new program showcases 23 FinTech Awards categories. Many focus on the application of FinTech within specific industries, such as 'Best FinTech for Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals', and 'Best FinTech for Property Management & Real Estate,' as well as more general categories for excellence and innovation.

The deadline for entry into The FinTech Awards is Friday 24th January 2025. Submissions will go through three rounds of assessment by an expert panel of judges.

Further details on the available categories, entry process and requirements, and entry forms, can be found on The Cloud Awards website.

Contact details

For the Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Sales and Marketing Manager

https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 22 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards