Cloud-Based Software Provider, Epicor, Selects 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record for enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider, Epicor Software Corporation. Through this partnership, 5WPR's Corporate team will work closely with Epicor to amplify their brand awareness through strategic media relations, awards, and speaking program support.

Founded in 1972, Epicor Software has a long history of providing flexible, industry-specific software that is designed around the needs of manufacturing, distribution, retail and service industry customers. 5W will support this work through integrated campaigns that include traditional media coverage, thought leadership, profiling, strategic partnerships, and more.

"Epicor has helped promote client growth through their technology for over four decades, and 5W is excited to continue to build upon their reputation as recognized industry leaders," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5WPR. "We're proud to welcome Epicor Software to our Corporate client roster, and have the opportunity to elevate their brand's presence, as their offerings are more important than ever across industries struggling due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. I believe this partnership will be a winning pair."

"Over the past three years, a new executive leadership team has brought fresh vision and energy to Epicor, with a focus on keeping people at the center of our business value proposition," said Lindsay Lyons, VP of Corporate Marketing at Epicor Software. "Our continued company growth, close customer relationships, and innovative software solutions give us a unique and timely story to tell, and we look forward to partnering with 5W to bring that story to a wider audience."

5W's corporate practice navigates the complex landscape of business communications for start-ups to Fortune 100 clients, with an understanding of how to strengthen reputations, position executives as thought leaders, communicate with key constituents, build brand awareness, showcase next-level innovations, and manage shareholder expectation, in the new digital age.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

