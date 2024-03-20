Cloud Computing, AI, and Data Trends in Latin America: Cloud Remains at the Center of Digital Transformation

20 Mar, 2024, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "State of the Cloud in Latin America: Maximizing Business Success through Cloud Computing, AI, and Data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Latin America, businesses increasingly adopt cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies to support their strategic business growth. Despite a projected slower economic growth in 2024, digital transformation remains robust. Companies seek external partners to assist them in their journey toward full digitization. Sustainability is also gaining relevance, leading businesses to choose technologies that promote energy efficiency and emission reduction.
These are among the key findings from the 2023 Cloud User survey of Latin American businesses. The data is derived from respondents operating in the 4 largest markets in the region: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia.
Key Topics Covered:
Key Findings
Enterprise Cloud Adoption in Latin America
- Business Priorities Require New Technologies
- Automation, AI, and Cloud are Top Tech Investment Priorities
- Surge in Cloud Users Looking for Optimization and Edge Computing
- Data Security is the Foremost Cloud Challenge for Latin American Companies
Cloud Remains at the Center of Digital Transformation
- Cloud in Latin America - Diminishing Momentum Yet Highly Relevant
- Cloud Holds Potential for Growth in the Region
- Hybrid and Multi-cloud Shape Latin America's Digital Transformation
- App Performance, Operational Efficiency, and Scalability Drive Public Cloud Usage
- Private Infrastructure Helps Regional Businesses Maintain Control and Meet Specific Goals
- Greater Control Drives the Usage of On-premises Infrastructure
Sustainability Gains Prominence in Latin America
- Sustainability Drive - Cloud Adoption's Crucial Role
- Leveraging Eco-friendly Cloud for Competitive Advantage
- Implementing Sustainable Practices Remains a Challenge for Latin American Companies
Latin America's Emerging Third-party Collaborations
- Third-party Engagements are Increasing in Latin America
- Cost Reduction is the Primary Benefit of Third-party Partnerships in Latin America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9k8gl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article