Cloud Computing, AI, and Data Trends in Latin America: Cloud Remains at the Center of Digital Transformation

In Latin America, businesses increasingly adopt cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies to support their strategic business growth. Despite a projected slower economic growth in 2024, digital transformation remains robust. Companies seek external partners to assist them in their journey toward full digitization. Sustainability is also gaining relevance, leading businesses to choose technologies that promote energy efficiency and emission reduction.

These are among the key findings from the 2023 Cloud User survey of Latin American businesses. The data is derived from respondents operating in the 4 largest markets in the region: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings

Enterprise Cloud Adoption in Latin America

Business Priorities Require New Technologies

Automation, AI, and Cloud are Top Tech Investment Priorities

Surge in Cloud Users Looking for Optimization and Edge Computing

Data Security is the Foremost Cloud Challenge for Latin American Companies

Cloud Remains at the Center of Digital Transformation

Cloud in Latin America - Diminishing Momentum Yet Highly Relevant

- Diminishing Momentum Yet Highly Relevant Cloud Holds Potential for Growth in the Region

Hybrid and Multi-cloud Shape Latin America's Digital Transformation

App Performance, Operational Efficiency, and Scalability Drive Public Cloud Usage

Private Infrastructure Helps Regional Businesses Maintain Control and Meet Specific Goals

Greater Control Drives the Usage of On-premises Infrastructure

Sustainability Gains Prominence in Latin America

Sustainability Drive - Cloud Adoption's Crucial Role

Leveraging Eco-friendly Cloud for Competitive Advantage

Implementing Sustainable Practices Remains a Challenge for Latin American Companies

Latin America's Emerging Third-party Collaborations

Third-party Engagements are Increasing in Latin America

Cost Reduction is the Primary Benefit of Third-party Partnerships in Latin America

