Cloud Contact Software Leader Five9, Selects 5W Public Relations as U.S. Agency of Record

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today it has been named PR agency of record for Five9, a leading provider of cloud contact center software.

The Five9 cloud-based offering creates more successful customer interactions while increasing contact productivity with less capital expense and maintenance costs of premise-based systems. The company's platform is secure, scalable and designed to create extraordinary personalized customer experiences. Last year, Five9 was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service and the Forrester Wave for Cloud Contact Center.

"Five9 has a tremendous story to tell – a story of remarkable innovation and unrivaled expertise in the cloud center software sector," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5W PR. "We look forward to working with the Five9 team to build brand awareness that compliments its position in the market."

5W PR has amassed unparalleled experience in this space by developing and implementing strategic media relations and results-driven campaigns. Likewise, a broad array of knowledge in the industry allows for effective storytelling that moves the dial for clients.

By leveraging the Five9 leadership team's expertise, the company's dedication to innovation and the copious amounts of data it uses to improve the contact center, 5W's efforts will focus on enhancing brand awareness for Five9 and its executives. A major emphasis will be placed on how Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will help Five9 change the customer experience for not only brands with which it works but the Contact Center as a Service industry.

"In today's business environment, the contact center has become an integral part of growth and customer retention strategies -- and this is just the beginning," said Ryan Kam, CMO of Five9. "We're at a very compelling point in our business, and we're excited to partner with 5W PR to help us tell our story. With 5W, we are primed to amplify our unique capabilities and innovative solutions among more brands, businesses and investors throughout the industry."

5W's Technology Practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO, and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 platform is reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

