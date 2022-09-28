Cloud Data Warehouse Market to Record a CAGR of 22.56%, Growing Penetration of IoT-enabled Devices to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Data Warehouse Market by Organization (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the cloud data warehouse market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.42 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market 2022-2026

By organization, the large enterprises segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Various industries are early adopters of advanced technologies. The high volume of data generated necessitates the use of cloud data warehouse solutions. Enterprises are looking are ways to optimize the data generated into profitable situations.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the cloud data warehouse market in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing penetration of IoT-enabled devices is driving the growth of the market. This has resulted in the generation of large amounts of data. These factors have increased the need for effective data storage and data analytics. Hence, enterprises are investing in storage systems and big data analytics to manage and analyze the data effectively. Cloud data centers need to be upgraded constantly to cater to big data storage and processing needs. The data is suitable for large enterprises, such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and e-commerce solution providers, primarily for business growth. In addition, during the forecast period, edge computing facilities are expected to emerge, with a high possibility of adopting cloud storage infrastructure. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for cloud data warehouses.

is driving the growth of the market. This has resulted in the generation of large amounts of data. These factors have increased the need for effective data storage and data analytics. Hence, enterprises are investing in storage systems and big data analytics to manage and analyze the data effectively. Cloud data centers need to be upgraded constantly to cater to big data storage and processing needs. The data is suitable for large enterprises, such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and e-commerce solution providers, primarily for business growth. In addition, during the forecast period, edge computing facilities are expected to emerge, with a high possibility of adopting cloud storage infrastructure. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for cloud data warehouses. Market Challenges: The rising cybersecurity threats will challenge the cloud data warehouse market during the forecast period. Enterprises are concerned about the security of sensitive information, such as customers' personal details, financial information, and organizations' intellectual property. Furthermore, there are new data protection regulations to protect sensitive data. In addition, ransomware attacks have increased significantly in the past few years. Before deploying storage systems to prevent such attacks, enterprises need to have security features, such as regulatory compliance; data encryption at rest, motion, and use; multi-factor authentication; and securing personally identifiable information (PII). All these factors have raised the need for effective data security software and solutions, which has further increased the cost and overall operational costs for enterprises.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Snowflake Inc.

Teradata Corp.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Related Reports

Master Data Management Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The master data management (MDM) solutions market share is expected to increase by USD 16.33 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Cloud-based Contact Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cloud-based contact center market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.97% from 2021 to 2026.

Cloud Data Warehouse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., and Teradata Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Organization

Market segments

Comparison by Organization

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Organization

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Snowflake Inc.

Teradata Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio