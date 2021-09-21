Cloud-Delivered Secure Web Gateways Achieve Over 40 Percent Growth in 2Q 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the growing number of enterprises pivoting away from legacy hub-and-spoke to a contemporary cloud-first and mobile-friendly IT architecture drove the robust year-over-year (Y/Y) revenue increase in the $2 B Secure Web Gateway (SWG) market.

"We see a growing comfort level and willingness among enterprises to embrace cloud-based network security for their users," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Network Security and Data Center Appliances. "Cloud-based SWGs have emerged as the preferred network security tool to address the shortcomings in traditional perimeter and VPN solutions and accelerate the shift to SASE and Zero-Trust."

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2021 Network Security & Data Center Appliance Quarterly Report:

Firewall demand was robust, with revenue again hitting low double-digit revenue growth. Virtual firewalls had the most substantial Y/Y revenue increase of nearly 40 percent among the various sub-segments tracked as enterprises workloads continued to migrate to a cloud-based architecture.

Web Application Firewall (WAF) revenue rose nearly 30 percent, with cloud-based WAFs accelerating over 40 percent in the quarter, driven by the increase in the number of Internet-facing apps and the need to secure them.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Network Security & Data Center Appliance Quarterly Report includes manufacturers' revenue for the Network Security and Application Security & Delivery markets covering the Firewall, Secure Web Gateway/Zero Trust Network Architecture (SWG/ZTNA), Email Security, Web Application Firewall (WAF), and Application Delivery Controller (ADC) product segments. The report also splits many product segments by form factor: physical appliance, virtual appliance, and software-as-a-service (SaaS). In addition, starting in 2Q21, the report includes a preliminary analysis of SASE vendor share as an overlay to the SD-WAN, SWG, and Firewall product segments. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com .

