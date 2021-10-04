Cloud-embedded technology innovator advances capabilities for Personal, Commercial and Specialty P&C carriers

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based digital enterprise solutions for the P&C Insurance sector is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the DRC Insurance Platform 2021 release. The DRC Insurance Platform is a full-service suite that integrates the industry-leading RS X Rating technology with comprehensive Policy Administration, Billing, Claims, Advanced Analytics, and pre-configured third-party integrations for Personal, Commercial, and Specialty Insurance Carriers.

"DRC has long distinguished itself by bringing imaginative and innovative capabilities to the ever-evolving landscape of P&C Insurance, and that continues with our 2021 release. At DRC, our innovation roadmap is guided by customer input, a deep understanding of the markets that we have served over the past fifty years and a passion for bringing modernized digital solutions to market that enable our customers to operate more effectively and efficiently," said Les McElhaney, Vice President of Product and Technology.

Key new features of the DRC Insurance Platform 2021 release include:

Self-service Analytics for policy, agent, claims and billing users. The enhanced analytic framework empowers our customers by emancipating unique analytical insights across a robust reporting schematic, allowing for easy drill down and trending views

AI Assistant that leverages chatbot, natural language processing and cognitive services technology in DRC Quoting portals

Advanced Security functionality using mandatory Multi Factor Authentication brings improved security and performance when working across all DRC platform portals

Additional new features in the 2021 release include: enhanced workflow summary navigation tools, new APIs, UI enhancements that allow users more control with dashboards and reports, advanced user controls, new division and commission handling capabilities to assist in the management of MGAs (Managing General Agents), expanded adoption of Azure SQL database to drive DRC's Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Executive Dashboard enhancements.

In addition to these new features, several new business lines have been added to the platform including General Liability & Personal Legal Expense Protection.

DRC Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Rob Whitton said, "Seeing these features into the market is a real passion for DRC. We see ourselves as innovation disruptors, bringing comprehensive functionality to customers who don't want to get bogged down in long and expensive implementation quagmires. We believe that progressive P&C companies want a partner who is stable, innovative, nimble, customer-centric and DRC checks all of those boxes."

DRC will be attending the 2021 InsureTech Connect Conference (ITC Vegas) from October 4th – 6th, 2021 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Learn more about how we can help you with your P&C challenges by visiting us at booth #1045.

About DRC

For nearly half a century, DRC has provided powerful and trusted software solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Carriers and MGAs in the United States and globally deploy DRC's SaaS and onsite solutions to manage total written premium in excess of $7 billion. DRC's industry leading RS X Rating allows business users who price risks and model products in Microsoft Excel® workbooks to create a version-controlled, web service process throughout the entire insurance ecosystem with minimal need for any programming resource. All DRC clients receive market-leading solutions, expert implementation and our commitment to deliver to their complete satisfaction. For more information about DRC, visit decisionresearch.com. Connect with DRC on LinkedIn, Twitter (@DRCNews) and Facebook.

