Cloud Foundry Day Announced for May 15 in New York City, Opens Call for Proposals

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced Cloud Foundry Day will be held on Wednesday, May 15 in New York City, and has opened the call for session proposals. The event is a full day of sessions related to open source technologies aimed at delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes.

Cloud Foundry has long been the industry-standard open source cloud application platform. Now, with Korifi and Paketo Buildpacks , the best-in-class developer experience that Cloud Foundry is known for is available on Kubernetes. Cloud Foundry Day brings the technical community, end-users, and member companies together.

"It's great to see the community come together where people have the opportunity to meet face-to-face to discuss the latest developments in open source technologies," said Chris Clark, program manager for Cloud Foundry at the Linux Foundation. "Our user community is vast and extends around the world. This event follows a Cloud Foundry Day held in Germany last summer that sold out in person."

In addition to the N.Y. event, Cloud Foundry announced a European Cloud Foundry Day will be held in Karlsruhe, Germany in October.

For this one-day event, the Cloud Foundry Foundation joins forces with the community-elected program committee to curate a program that fosters collaboration among attendees and offers an interactive platform for education. The call for proposals is now open and will close on March 3.

For more information about sponsoring Cloud Foundry Day, download the Sponsorship Prospectus . Sponsorship deadline is March 29.

The registration fee for Cloud Foundry Day is $50 for the in-person event or free to attend online. Attendees can register for the event here .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including, SAP, VMware by Broadcom, and Bloomberg, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture helps deploy apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is a non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

