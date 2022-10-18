Cloud Foundry Foundation Announces New Chair of Governing Board, Opens Project Roadmaps

Catherine McGarvey, vice president at VMware, brings vast developer and Kubernetes experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced Catherine McGarvey, vice president of software engineering, VMware, has been named the new chair of its Governing Board . McGarvey succeeds Craig McLuckie, former vice president of research and development, VMware. The Foundation has also made its roadmaps public for the first time.

"After many years of seeing the value of designing a platform with developers in mind with the Cloud Foundry Foundation, I'm thrilled to join and lead the board in our continued investment in the community," said McGarvey. "I'm excited to continue to focus on developer outcomes and a community that embraces simplifying their experience on virtual machines (VMs) and Kubernetes."

The Cloud Foundry Foundation Governing Board is responsible for the oversight and management of the Foundation's business affairs, property, and interests, while technical decision-making authority is vested in the Foundation's Technical Oversight Committee and working groups. Other governing board members include representatives from Gov.UK, HCL, and SAP.

"Catherine has been working with Cloud Foundry for more than 10 years in various capacities," said Chris Clark, program manager, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "She brings a wealth of experience in both technical and managerial aspects of Cloud Foundry and other associated projects/products. Her experience with Kubernetes comes at a crucial time for projects like Korifi , which are critical to the success of the community as a whole. The Cloud Foundry Foundation is pleased to welcome Catherine, with her passion and product expertise, to lead the Governing Board."

At VMware, McGarvey is responsible for leading a distributed engineering team focused on developer outcomes and application-aware platforms on VMs and Kubernetes. She has been involved in a number of open source communities besides Cloud Foundry supporting investment in Spring, knative, carvel, Kubernetes, and RabbitMQ.

In the past year, the Cloud Foundry community has adopted a more open, inviting technical governance model making it easier for new contributors to participate. The Cloud Foundry Foundation also announced the availability of open roadmaps for various working groups involved in Cloud Foundry and related projects.

"The transparency added by open roadmaps for open source projects helps engineering teams plan their feature development and focus engineering efforts," said Ram Iyengar, chief evangelist at Cloud Foundry. "For consumers of the project, it will facilitate better collaboration and allow them to contribute more freely to the project. Overall, the productivity and efficiency of the community goes up while allowing engineering teams to streamline their work."

To learn more, check out the GitHub Projects links .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including, HCL, Huawei, IBM, SAP, and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

Cloud Foundry Day will be held on Tuesday, October 25, co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA in Detroit. For this one-day event, the Cloud Foundry Foundation has joined forces with the program committee to curate a program that fosters collaboration among attendees and offers an interactive platform for education. The registration fee for Cloud Foundry Day is $50, or free to attend online. Attendees can register for the event here .

