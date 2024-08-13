Cloud Foundry Foundation Announces New Governing Board Chairman

Stephan Klevenz, technical lead at SAP SE, brings longtime advocacy to leadership role

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced that Stephan Klevenz, technical lead, SAP SE, has been named the new chair of its Governing Board . Klevenz succeeds Catherine McGarvey, former vice president of software engineering, VMware.

"Cloud Foundry has been a pioneer in developer technologies for cloud applications and is experiencing a renaissance with the rapid adoption of Kubernetes and cloud-native computing," said Klevenz. "We're pushing ahead with new technologies through projects like Paketo Buildpacks and Korifi that continue making things simpler for developers. Our users consistently tell us that when it comes to Cloud Foundry, 'It just runs.' This reliability is at the heart of what we do, and I look forward to working with our community as we continue to innovate in these exciting times."

Cloud Foundry Foundation announces that Stephan Klevenz, SAP SE, has been named the new chair of its Governing Board. Post this

The Cloud Foundry Foundation Governing Board is responsible for the oversight and management of the Foundation's business affairs, property, and interests, while technical decision-making authority is vested in the Foundation's Technical Oversight Committee and working groups. Other governing board members include representatives from Comcast, SAP, and VMware Tanzu.

"Having Stephan lead our governing board brings a wealth of experience to further enhance the developer experience with virtual machines (VMs) and Kubernetes," said Chris Clark, program manager for Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Along with this product expertise, Stephan brings great enthusiasm and passion to lead our Governing Board."

At SAP, Klevenz focuses on Cloud Foundry topics for the SAP Business Technology Platform. His career with SAP extends 20 years where he has worked on various software engineering projects involving open source.

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest tech companies in the world, including IBM, SAP, and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications, and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission-critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is a non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Korifi, BOSH, Cloud Foundry, CredHub, Open Service Broker API, Paketo Buildpacks, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

Contact:

Joe Eckert

Eckert Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Foundry Foundation