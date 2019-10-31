Cloud Foundry Foundation Open Sources Certified Developer Exam Preparation Course

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cloud Foundry Foundation , home to open source projects helping build the future of cloud applications, announced it will be open sourcing educational material to help prepare developers and those who have taken Cloud Foundry Developer training for the Cloud Foundry Certified Developer Exam.

This new preparation course material includes content that can be used to provide both instructor-led discussions and hands-on examples. This is in addition to the current lineup, which includes the comprehensive Cloud Foundry Developer training course. Topics covered align with the domains and competencies for the exam. To ensure this prep course does not mirror elements of the exam too closely, it will take a functional look at the Cloud Foundry competencies which may be covered on the exam.

"By making this material available widely, we give the most people possible the ability to prepare for the Cloud Foundry Certified Developer Exam," said Chip Childers, CTO, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Feedback on the material from training class attendees at our Summit in The Hague was quite positive, and we want to enable our ecosystem of training providers to better prepare candidates for certification."

Cloud Foundry Certified Developer (CFCD) is a professional cloud native developer certification. It's the best way for developers to demonstrate cloud skills and expertise, and helps developers set themselves apart in a competitive job market. The Linux Foundation's most recent Open Source Jobs Report also found that hiring managers were placing more value on certifications, increasing the emphasis on regular updates and validations of the latest skills. The 2019 Dice.com jobs report placed PaaS skills in the top ten Top-Paying Tech Skills and Experience.

Cloud Foundry recently announced a new version of its training and certification program in time for the Cloud Foundry EU Summit this past September. The new curriculum and certification requirements reflect the latest features of the Cloud Foundry platform, as the community continues to evolve the platform's industry-best developer experience. The exam takes approximately three hours to complete. It includes performance-based questions and multiple choice to test individual developers on their practical and conceptual knowledge of Cloud Foundry and general cloud native architectural principles.

Topics covered in the exam include:

Cloud Foundry Basics

Cloud Native Architectural Principles

Troubleshooting Applications on Cloud Foundry

Cloud Native Application Security

Working with Services in Cloud Foundry

Application Management on Cloud Foundry

Container Management within Cloud Foundry

Learn more about the new Cloud Foundry Certified Developer Exam Preparation course here: https://cfcd-prep.cloudfoundry.org/ . Contributors can contribute to the open source materials on GitHub at https://github.com/cloudfoundry/cfcd-prep .

