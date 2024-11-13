Cloud Foundry Introduces Marketplace for Korifi, Providing Access to Pre-Built Applications and Services

Simplifies Kubernetes implementations and accelerates deployments

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The open source non-profit Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced the release of Korifi 0.13.0, which introduces the Cloud Foundry Marketplace for Korifi where platform operators and developers can discover and deploy pre-built applications or services like databases and message queues.

"Korifi Marketplace is a game-changer for the Kubernetes ecosystem," said Ram Iyengar, chief evangelist, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "By making essential services as accessible on Kubernetes as on Cloud Foundry, we're helping developers focus on what they do best – building and scaling applications – without the hassle of managing individual applications and stateful services. This release brings a new level of simplicity and efficiency to Kubernetes."

Korifi 0.13.0 provides developers with straightforward service management tools within their Kubernetes environment.

The Marketplace enables users to discover and deploy pre-built applications and essential services, similar to the capabilities offered by Cloud Foundry's traditional marketplace but now integrated into Kubernetes through Korifi. With support for Open Service Broker and compatibility with any service deploying a Helm chart, platform engineers and developers have reliable, scalable access to the resources they need, such as databases, without the complexities of having to manage them separately.

"Korifi 0.13.0 marks the beginning of closing a big gap in platform engineering as it provides developers with straightforward service management tools within their Kubernetes environments," said Georgi Sabev, Korifi contributor. "For developers working with complex cloud-native architectures, this marks a huge step forward in speed and reliability."

The Cloud Foundry Marketplace for Korifi is consistent with the 12-factor methodology best practices for building applications with portability and resilience.

To explore Korifi Marketplace and experience the enhanced features of Korifi 0.13.0, visit the Cloud Foundry Korifi repository .

Korifi preserves the classic Cloud Foundry experience of being able to deploy apps written in any language or framework with a single cf push command. The Korifi project aims to bring the best developer and operator experiences to Kubernetes.

Cloud Foundry is a collection of open source technologies being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture helps deploy apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on GitHub . To learn more, visit www.cloudfoundry.org .

