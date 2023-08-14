Cloud Gaming Market to grow by USD 1,619.32 million from 2022 to 2027; Increased availability of high-speed Internet drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud gaming market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,619.32 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.54%. North America is estimated to account for 48% of the global cloud gaming market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Cloud gaming has gained popularity in recent years in North America, with several companies providing such services in the region. A prominent player in the field is Google Stadia, which was launched in 2019 and has consistently introduced new features to enhance user experience. Google Stadia allows gamers to play across different devices like laptops, desktops, TVs, and mobile devices using either a controller or mouse and keyboard. The service offers a selection of games available for individual purchase or through a monthly subscription. Additionally, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service is another significant contender in this market within the region. Noteworthy cloud gaming options also include NVIDIA GeForce Now, enabling users to stream PC games to various devices, along with a diverse game library optimized for different platforms. The incorporation of secure cloud services and the integration of advanced technologies like 5G and artificial intelligence into gaming are poised to drive the market during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Gaming Market 2023-2027

Key Developments:

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

• With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges

Increased availability of high-speed Internet is a major factor notably driving the market growth. With the global advancement of internet speeds, gamers now have the convenience of streaming games from the cloud, enabling cloud gaming providers to offer enhanced graphics quality and quicker response times. This has led to increased accessibility, as users can now access their games from any internet-connected device. Consequently, the gaming industry has experienced rapid expansion, drawing more participants than ever before. This surge in gaming interest has created a substantial demand for cloud gaming services, as individuals seek novel and improved ways to engage with their favorite games via improved internet connectivity. Consequently, the availability of high-speed internet is anticipated to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Infrastructural and bandwidth challenges are hindering the cloud gaming market growth. Streaming high-quality games demands substantial bandwidth, posing challenges for users with limited data plans or sluggish internet connections. Despite the proliferation of high-speed internet, several regions globally still lack the essential infrastructure for reliable high-speed access. Consequently, cloud gaming viability may be hindered in these areas, leading to latency issues – a notable concern for the seamless user experience. While certain cloud gaming providers have managed to mitigate latency through software and browser updates, it continues to represent a significant hurdle for the market's progress during the forecast period.

Key Trends

Growth in mobile cloud gaming is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The rise of mobile cloud gaming is driving the popularity of smartphones and tablets, enabling players to enjoy high-quality games without the need for high-end hardware, thus providing enhanced flexibility in gaming locations and schedules. This has led to an expanding user base for mobile gaming. Notably, mobile cloud gaming platforms like Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, and NVIDIA GeForce Now have simplified on-the-go gaming, eliminating the necessity of carrying consoles or gaming PCs. According to a Newzoo report, the market is predicted to reach a value of USD 98 billion by 2024, with mobile cloud gaming playing a pivotal role in this growth. The appeal of gaming convenience while mobile and the continuous advancement of mobile devices' power and performance are driving forces behind this emerging trend.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Landscape

The cloud gaming market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and trying to gain greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances. The price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The cloud gaming market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BLACKNUT, Cloudquest Pvt. Ltd., Crytek GmbH, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Loudplay, Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., OVH Groupe SA, Paperspace Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Ubitus KK, and Unity Software Inc..

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This cloud gaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (video streaming and file streaming), device (gaming consoles, computing devices, smart TVs, and mobile devices), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the video streaming segment will be significant during the forecast period. Video streaming is a key component of cloud gaming as it allows gamers to access games over the internet without having to download or install them on their local devices. Cloud gaming providers commonly employ video streaming technology to deliver real-time gameplay experiences, enabling users to enjoy top-notch games across a range of devices, spanning from smartphones to gaming consoles. Alternatively, a more robust client device capable of local processing can be utilized. In this setup, a portion of the game operates on the local device, while another part functions on a remote server. While this approach diminishes latency and enhances overall gaming satisfaction, it necessitates more powerful hardware and intricate frameworks. In either scenario, the video streaming technology utilized must effectively manage the demands of high bandwidth and minimal latency inherent in cloud gaming. This often involves adaptive bitrate streaming, optimizing video quality according to the player's internet connectivity, and the utilization of dedicated protocols for low-latency video streaming, like WebRTC or the Low Latency HLS (LL-HLS) protocol. Therefore, a moderate upswing is projected for the video streaming segment during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cloud Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,619.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.21 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BLACKNUT, Cloudquest Pvt. Ltd., Crytek GmbH, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Loudplay, Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., OVH Groupe SA, Paperspace Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Ubitus KK, and Unity Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

