Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC): Global Market Outlook (2019-2024) with Intel, Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, IBM, and Fujitsu Dominating

The cloud high-performance computing market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12.28% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The emergence of big data and complex applications such as ultra-high definition workflows, electronic design automatic simulations, etc. management across various industries are influencing a positive growth of this market.

Moreover, the incorporation of machine learning is growing, to achieve a brand advantage, especially in the public-centric services with every major player investing in this technology. This is supported by cloud high-performance computing which helps in database management with reduced cost and higher speed.

Further, with the increase in deployment of autonomous vehicles across many industries, including aerospace, healthcare, automotive and e-commerce. From factories to distribution centers, the company's vehicles are useful for any business.and thus to run that process smoothly lots of software runs simultaneously. This is where high-performance computing (HPC) becomes extremely important.

For instance, in November 2018 , Intel had unveiled Cascade Lake Advance Performance (AP), a 48-core Xeon variant aimed at the high-performance computing crowd. Intel characterized the new AP processor line as designed for the most demanding high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) workloads.

However, the rising concerns related to the safety and legitimate use of this data is a major challenge for the growth of this market.

Defense Offers Potential Opportunities

A lot of activity in key mil-aero areas, including satellite image processing, signal, and intelligence processing, and video analytics happens. For example, a wealth of image and video data is being collected via satellite, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other devices. In this scenario, the cloud high-performance computing enables the military to identify security threats or targets of interest at a much faster rate with more accuracy.

Moreover, (HPC) is well suited, and steadily being adopted, for myriad defense and aerospace applications. HPC currently is playing a role in training and simulation; onboard systems for navigation, defense, and attack; and command, control, communications, intelligence, computers, and surveillance. Weapons systems are increasingly complex and require lots of interaction with sensors as well as a human in the loop.

The United States is the superpower among the nations and even the Department of Defense is looking to refresh its high-performance computing capabilities in a new USD 240 million contract in July 2018 . Therefore, increasing defense spending will enable the adoption of cloud HPC technologies.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

In Asia-Pacific , India and China dominate the cloud HPC market and these two countries are emerging economies of the world. Further, After the United States, China claims one of the well-developed HPC systems, having ramped up the HPC investment quicker than the other countries.

A major driver for the market in China is the country's national AI development plan released in July 2017 that reveals the country is committed in spending USD 22.15 billion on Artificial Intelligence research by 2020 and USD 59.07 billion by 2025. This plan is aimed at positioning China as a market leader in Artificial intelligence in driverless technology, consumer Artificial Intelligence applications, telemedicine, and bio-pharmacy, and is expected to create huge potential for the development of Cloud High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market.

Above factors contribute to the overall growth of high-performance computing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

region. In addition to this, eliminating the large capital outlay, maintenance costs, and power and space requirements, and reducing deployment time to a mere 20 minutes, the cloud democratizes HPC access. The capital, time and manpower can instead be put towards acquiring compute power and other resources that facilitate progress on the research.

Therefore, as Asia-Pacific countries are developing economies, the cost benefits of cloud HPC over conventional HPC will drive the market growth in the region.

The cloud high-performance computing market is very competitive because of the presence of many major players like Intel Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Fujitsu Limited, etc. among others. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain the intense competition.



