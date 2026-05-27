Cloud Inventory® launches newest EPP release with native high availability

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Inventory®, a leader in mobile-first inventory solutions, has unveiled the newest release of its Enterprise Printing Platform (EPP).

EPP now delivers high availability within a variety of operating systems, including Linux and Microsoft. This update marks a significant milestone for organizations that depend on uninterrupted printing and labeling to keep inventory operations running smoothly.

A printing platform outage can halt operations across an entire facility. With the high availability upgrade, EPP customers don't have to face that risk. As standard, Cloud Inventory now deploys EPP with two (or more) servers, meaning if one fails, a network load balancer automatically redirects traffic or workload to a functioning server.

What This Means for Customers

The high availability capabilities in EPP can translate to tangible business benefits across an organization:

Uninterrupted operations. Maintaining uptime in printing directly translates to maintaining uptime on the warehouse floor. High availability ensures that label printing, output management, and cloud printing continue running even during system disruptions, keeping fulfillment and shipping on schedule.

Compliance without risk. With high availability, customers can use EPP's Enhancement Engine to meet compliance requirements—without the risk of a server outage delaying a shipment or triggering a regulatory violation.

Reliability across distributed environments. High availability ensures that every partner location, 3PL, contract manufacturer, and temporary warehouse printing through your EPP can do so without interruption. Cloud Printing becomes a truly enterprise-grade capability that your entire extended supply chain can depend on.

Always-on output management. Features like real-time printer monitoring, auto-replenishment alerts, and printer redirects are only valuable when the platform is reliably available. High availability makes these continuous monitoring capabilities dependable around the clock.

"Delivering native high availability in EPP is a major step forward for Cloud Inventory and a reflection of the ERP-enhancing solutions we're committed to building," Cloud Inventory President Brent DiBartolo said. "Our customers run complex, demanding operations, and they need technology they can count on consistently. This release strengthens that trust, and I'm optimistic about what it means for the growth of Cloud Inventory and our customers."

The EPP equips customers to create, manage, and print labels using their web browser. It works with any ERP system and supports a variety of industrial, mobile, and desktop printers. To learn more about the Enterprise Printing Platform, visit cloudinventory.com/enterprise-printing-platform.

About Cloud Inventory

Cloud Inventory powers breakthrough inventory control. Our cloud-based and AI-native inventory management solutions offer real-time, end-to-end visibility at every touchpoint in the supply chain, from manufacturing and warehousing to the field and beyond. Our solutions help clients increase productivity, compliance, inventory optimization, and revenue generation. Founded in Kansas City, MO, more than 40 years ago, our global team proudly serves customers around the world in industries like manufacturing, distribution, medical devices, construction and engineering, oil and gas, utilities, and food and beverage.

SOURCE Cloud Inventory