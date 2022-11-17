Cloud Kitchen Global Market Report 2022: by Type, Food Type, Nature and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Kitchen Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cloud kitchen market.



This report focuses on cloud kitchen market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the cloud kitchen market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the cloud kitchen market are Kitchen United, Rebel Foods, DoorDash Kitchens, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Toast Inc, Posist Technologies, Kitopi Catering Services LLC, Farm to Fork, Xenial Inc.



The global cloud kitchen market is expected to grow from $52.23 billion in 2021 to $58.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The cloud kitchen market is expected to grow to $89.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.



The cloud kitchen market consists of sales of cloud kitchens by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are referred to as virtual kitchens or ghost kitchens. The cloud kitchen is a commercial kitchen that helps in providing space for food businesses including the services and facilities that are needed to prepare the menu for takeout and delivery. Cloud kitchen is specifically used for food deliveries only.



The main types of cloud kitchen are independent cloud kitchen, commissary or shared kitchen, kitchen pods. Independent cloud kitchen refers to the classic kitchen model. The independent cloud kitchen is a virtual restaurant. It helps in receiving orders and delivering packed meals. The various food types are burger and sandwich, pizza and pasta, chicken, seafood, Mexican and Asian food, other types. The different natures of cloud kitchen are franchised, standalone.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cloud kitchen market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cloud kitchen market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The cloud kitchen market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cloud kitchen market statistics, including cloud kitchen industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cloud kitchen market share, detailed cloud kitchen market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cloud kitchen industry. This cloud kitchen market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increase in number of smartphone users, increasing demand for online food services is expected to drive the growth of the cloud kitchen market. The increasing consumer preference for online food services is due to the hectic life schedules of people and rising disposable incomes which increases the growth of the cloud kitchen. For instance, in 2021, Oberlo reported the number of global smartphone users accounted to nearly 6.4 billion, marking a 5.3% annual increase. The smartphone penetration rate in 2023 will be at nearly 53.8%. Therefore, the increasing number of smartphone users is driving the growth of the cloud kitchen market.



Technological advancements are a trend key trend gaining popularity in the cloud kitchen market. Technological advancements are the discovery of knowledge that helps in developing products and services using technology. For instance, in 2020, Zuul, a US-based company launched Zuul Market with multi-concept ghost kitchen technology. This service helps in bringing the orders from its restaurants to apartments complexes and office buildings in a single scheduled delivery. This is a unique service as the employees and tenants can browse the menu from Zuul restaurants and place an order before a given time.



In October 2021, Kitchen United, a US-based company acquired Zuul for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help in strengthening the platform and support the network growth of Kitchen United in New York. Zuul is a US-based company that creates services and products to help the businesses of virtual food halls.



The countries covered in the Cloud Kitchen market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

