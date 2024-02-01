Cloud Market Gets its Mojo Back; AI Helps Push Q4 Increase in Cloud Spending to New Highs

01 Feb, 2024, 20:30 ET
RENO, Nev., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Synergy Research Group shows that Q4 enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services was close to $74 billion worldwide, up by over $12 billion from the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-on-year growth rate was 20% in Q4, markedly higher than the previous three quarters. Notably, the market grew by $5.6 billion from Q3. That is by far the largest quarter-on-quarter increase ever achieved. For the year as a whole, the market grew 19% from 2022. While economic, currency and political headwinds have diminished somewhat, it is clear that generative AI technology and services have had a major impact, helping to further boost cloud spending. In terms of competitive positioning, among the largest cloud providers Google and Microsoft had the stronger year-on-year growth numbers, with Microsoft increasing its worldwide market share by almost two percentage points from the fourth quarter of last year. Google's share also increased. Their Q4 worldwide market shares were 24% and 11% respectively. Meanwhile market leader Amazon saw its worldwide market share drop to 31% despite maintaining strong double-digit growth rates. In aggregate the three leaders accounted for 67% of the worldwide market. Among the tier two cloud providers, those with the highest year-on-year growth rates include Huawei, China Telecom, Snowflake, MongoDB, Oracle and VMware.
