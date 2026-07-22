Cloud Microphones Now Shipping New TRUE BLUE 520 Preamp

Designed and built in collaboration with TRUE Systems founder Tim Spencer

TUCSON, Ariz., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new TRUE BLUE 520 preamp from Cloud Microphones is now shipping. The new 500 Series preamp blends proven circuit design history with an all-new, patent-pending touch interface to deliver exceptional musicality and true-to-source authenticity. The TRUE BLUE is the result of collaborative efforts between Cloud and Tim Spencer, the founder and designer behind TRUE Systems, a company known for its line of benchmark preamps used in applications ranging from the Kennedy Center to festivals such as Coachella and Bonnaroo.

TRUE BLUE 520, a 500 Series Precision Preamp by Cloud Microphones Patent Pending, Cloud Touch Control Interface

"We've created a three-dimensional soundstage with the TRUE BLUE 520 in which every detail is captured with stunning accuracy, resolution, and true-to-source authenticity," noted Rodger Cloud upon officially introducing Cloud's first 500 Series preamp.

At the heart of the high-headroom design lies an architecture employing internal relay switching that drastically shortens the circuit path to minimize high-frequency phase shifts and maintain cleaner, more transparent signal flow. Unlocking the TRUE BLUE 520's potential is an intuitive task relying upon the patent-pending Cloud Touch interface.

"Cloud Touch is a capacitive touch-control system that doesn't rely upon typical mechanical switches," Tim Spencer explains. "Unlike noisy mechanical push-button switches, Cloud Touch, as its name implies, is touch-sensitive, and is silent in operation. Functions including gain, high-pass filter activation, and phantom power all can be managed from an illuminated front panel providing high visibility in dark studios or stage environments."

Extending across its entire 76 dB gain range with a consistent ultra-low noise floor, the unit's performance is safeguarded by two seconds of Blink-Delay circuitry, wherein specific features are only engaged after a mandatory two-second hold. Providing protection for sensitive ribbon mics when engaging +48V phantom power or high-gain 'Lifter' mode, the Blink-Delay circuit is complemented by automatic phantom power switching that disengages +48V components and eliminates all capacitors at the input while in ribbon/dynamic mode. A rail-to-rail protocol resident in the architecture additionally ensures ultra-high 28 dBu internal headroom and maximum input/output levels.

To simplify interconnections, instrument DI IN and THRU jacks act as a split, with DI IN being routed to the preamp core while the THRU jack can pass the instrument signal along to either an external amp or along an additional DI signal path.

Exceptional for voice microphones where low frequency material can be overly prominent due to proximity effect, Cloud's continuously variable HPF adjustment offers fine control over LF signal content. With nuanced attenuation between 25 Hz and 420 Hz, it effectively removes low-mid frequency "mud" and plosives from vocals, and tames boomy frequencies when capturing bass and acoustic instruments.

Refined with the knowledge and experience gained from the development and use of TRUE Systems' Precision 8 preamp, the TRUE BLUE 520 preamp is available from Cloud dealers worldwide.

MSRP $899

About Cloud Microphones

Based in Tucson, Arizona, Cloud Microphones designs and builds high-quality ribbon microphones and the proprietary line of Cloudlifter Mic Activators. Cloud's core manufacturing takes place within the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona and in Tucson. The company has been the recipient of many industry awards as well as the President's "E" and "E-Star" awards, which recognized Cloud's significant contribution to the expansion of US-made exports. Cloud's IP portfolio includes patents and trademarks licensed for leading audio products including Shure's iconic SM7dB. Every Cloud Microphone, the TRUE BLUE preamps, the new Cloudlifter Mini CL-25 Mic Activator, and the original Cloudlifter line are made responsibly in the USA.

Media Contact:

Greg DeTogne

Cloud Microphones, LLC

[email protected]

847-367-8187

From Cloud Microphones, 45 W. Ventura St., Tucson, AZ, 85705, 520-829-3108, www.cloudmicrophones.com.

SOURCE Cloud Microphones