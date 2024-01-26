Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $9.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing need for mobile applications is expected to propel the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market's explosive expansion. Integration with emerging technologies, security and compliance as top priorities, multi-cloud and hybrid solutions, and enhancing the developer experience are some of the major developments.

The Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2023 to USD 9.2 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report of the Scope

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Service Type, Application Type, Platform, Deployment Model, Organization Size, and Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the significant cloud mobile BaaS market vendors are AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), MongoDB (US), IBM (US), Rackspace Technology (US), Progress (US), Temenos (Switzerland), Cloudflare (US), Couchbase (US), Twenty57 (Mauritius), Oursky (Hong Kong), Contentful (Germany), Pragma (Colombia), Heroku (US), brainCloud (Canada), and Addon Solutions (India).

By Service Type, the user authentication & authorization segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The service type segment of the cloud mobile BaaS market is segmented into cloud storage & backup, user authentication & authorization, database management, push notification, and other service types. The user authentication & authorization segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The user authentication & authorization service type segment, encompassing traditional authentication, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and single sign-on (SSO), plays a crucial role in the cloud mobile BaaS market. These services are fundamental in ensuring the security and integrity of mobile applications by managing user access to backend resources. Traditional authentication methods, though foundational, are complemented by the rising prominence of multi-factor authentication, adding an extra layer of security through multiple verification steps. Additionally, single sign-on solutions streamline the user experience by allowing seamless access across multiple applications with a single set of credentials.

In the dynamic landscape of mobile app development, where security is paramount, these authentication & authorization services not only protect sensitive user data but also enhance user convenience. As the demand for secure and user-friendly mobile experiences grows, the integration of robust authentication & authorization mechanisms within mobile BaaS becomes imperative, empowering developers to implement effective security measures without compromising the accessibility and usability of their applications. Therefore, the user authentication & authorization segment serves as a cornerstone in fortifying the overall integrity and trustworthiness of mobile applications in the cloud environment.

Based on the platform, the Android segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The cloud mobile BaaS market, by Android, is segmented into iOS, Android, and other platforms. It is expected that during the forecast period, the Android segment is expected to hold the largest market size and share in the cloud mobile BaaS market. The Android platform segment in the cloud mobile BaaS market plays a pivotal role in facilitating the seamless integration and functionality of mobile applications on Android devices. As the dominant operating system in the global mobile market, Android compatibility within mobile BaaS is essential for ensuring widespread app accessibility. This segment encompasses tools, APIs, and services tailored specifically for Android app development, enabling developers to leverage cloud-based backend services effortlessly. It streamlines data storage, user authentication, and other backend functionalities, allowing developers to focus on creating feature-rich and responsive applications. The Android platform segment in mobile BaaS not only addresses the diverse needs of Android app developers but also ensures interoperability and optimization, contributing to a consistent and efficient mobile app experience across the vast Android ecosystem. As businesses increasingly prioritize mobile app development, the Android platform segment within cloud mobile BaaS emerges as a critical component in driving innovation, scalability, and user engagement for applications targeting the Android user base.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, North America is projected to hold the most market share in the worldwide cloud mobile BaaS market in 2023, and this pattern is anticipated to be true throughout the forecast period. In North America, cloud mobile BaaS solutions play a pivotal role in accelerating and simplifying mobile app development. These platforms offer a robust and scalable infrastructure for developers and businesses, allowing them to focus on building innovative mobile applications without the complexities of managing backend infrastructure. With the increasing demand for mobile apps across various industries, mobile BaaS solutions in North America facilitate rapid development cycles, enabling quicker time-to-market for products and services. The US and Canada are the major contributors, as most of the major companies in the cloud mobile BaaS market are based in these countries.

In this region, where mobile devices are ubiquitous, mobile BaaS providers cater to the diverse needs of developers ranging from startups to large enterprises. The flexibility and ease of integration provided by these platforms empower businesses to leverage advanced features such as authentication, real-time data synchronization, and serverless computing. Moreover, the competitive nature of the North American market demands agile and efficient development processes, making cloud mobile BaaS solutions a strategic enabler for businesses aiming to stay ahead in the dynamic mobile landscape. As security and compliance are paramount concerns, leading mobile BaaS providers in North America adhere to stringent standards, ensuring data protection and regulatory compliance for applications across various domains, including finance, healthcare, and eCommerce.

Top Key Companies in Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market:

Some of the major cloud mobile BaaS vendors AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), MongoDB (US), IBM (US), Rackspace Technology (US), Progress (US), Temenos (Switzerland), Cloudflare (US), Couchbase (US), Twenty57 (Mauritius), Oursky (Hong Kong), Contentful (Germany), Pragma (Colombia), Heroku (US), brainCloud (Canada), and Addon Solutions (India).

Recent Developments:

In October 2022 , Google launched the latest Firebase SDK for C++ (v11.7.0. This release includes changes to Analytics and Google Mobile Ads, a bug fix in Authentication, and other changes.

, Google launched the latest Firebase SDK for C++ (v11.7.0. This release includes changes to Analytics and Google Mobile Ads, a bug fix in Authentication, and other changes. In November 2023 , AWS announced a new capability that makes it easy to build scalable, secure GraphQL interfaces over existing relational databases with AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK). The AWS Amplify GraphQL API CDK is constructed with the user's database credentials stored securely in the AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store as a SecureString and starts authoring the user's GraphQL API to execute SQL statements. This new capability works with any MySQL and PostgreSQL databases on Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) or externally hosted MySQL and PostgreSQL databases.

, AWS announced a new capability that makes it easy to build scalable, secure GraphQL interfaces over existing relational databases with AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK). The AWS Amplify GraphQL API CDK is constructed with the user's database credentials stored securely in the AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store as a SecureString and starts authoring the user's GraphQL API to execute SQL statements. This new capability works with any MySQL and PostgreSQL databases on Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) or externally hosted MySQL and PostgreSQL databases. In September 2023 , Oracle announced new application development capabilities to enable developers to rapidly build and deploy applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Designed for cloud-native and Java developers, the new capabilities will help developers build highly responsive and efficient cloud-native applications while reducing costs. In addition, Oracle is building generative AI capabilities for application development to take advantage of cutting-edge large language models with the level of security and privacy that enterprises demand.

Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Advantages:

By providing pre-built backend services and APIs, BaaS platforms streamline the development process. By using these services, developers may create and deploy apps more quickly, saving time on backend infrastructure creation and management.

Businesses no longer have to spend a lot of money developing and maintaining backend infrastructure thanks to BaaS. Pay-as-you-go options enable enterprises to cut costs by only paying for the individual services they use, eliminating the need to manage servers, databases, and other components.

Because BaaS platforms can scale automatically, applications can adapt to changing workloads without the need for human intervention. This guarantees that the backend infrastructure may expand or contract in response to demand, giving users a smooth experience even during times of high traffic.

Cross-platform compatibility is a feature that BaaS solutions frequently provide, enabling developers to create applications for several operating systems (Android, iOS, etc.) without needing to modify the backend code. Time to market is accelerated and the development process is made simpler as a result.

Strong security measures are usually implemented by BaaS providers to safeguard data and guarantee application integrity. Developers won't have to work as hard to implement data encryption, authentication, and authorization processes when these functionalities are included.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the cloud mobile BaaS market based on service type, application type, platform, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region.

To project the market sizes of the following five major regions: Latin America , Middle East & Africa , Asia Pacific , Europe , and North America

, & , , , and To strategically examine each market segment's growth trends, opportunities, and contributions to the overall market

To give comprehensive details about the main elements (drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market's growth

To assess market potential for stakeholders and give important actors specifics about the competitive environment.

To examine market trends, patents, developments, and pricing information pertaining to cloud mobile BaaS.

In-depth examination of the fundamental skills of significant participants

To monitor and assess the effects of the recession as well as market competition changes like M&As, new product launches, and alliances and collaborations.

