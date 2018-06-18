Cloud Music Streaming Markets 2015-2018 & 2024: Overview, Service Introductions, Recent Industry Activity & Focus on Select Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Music Streaming in US$ Thousand.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Cloud as a Platform for Entertainment: A Peek Into the Many Faces of the Cloud

Cloud Music: A Lucrative Game Changer in the Entertainment Industry

Cloud Music Platform: A Saving Grace for the Music Industry Ravaged by Declining Sales of Physical Albums

Rise of the On-Demand Economy to Accelerate Growth of On- Demand Streaming Services

High-Speed Internet Penetration & Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth of Cloud Music

Since Cloud Music Experiences are only as good as the Network, Developments in Internet Architecture are Crucial for Future Growth & Proliferation

Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Cloud Music

Favorable Smartphone Usage Patterns for Entertainment Supports Growth in the Market

Portable Music Revolution Is Here!

Development of Cloud Storage and Backup, Primes the Music Audience for the Cloud Era

Highly Engaged with Music, Young Consumers Emerge as a Lucrative Customer Cluster

Service Providers Get Ready to Engage With the Streaming First Generation .

Developing Countries Emerge as Hotspots for Future Growth

Multiple Business Models Compete for Customer Acquisition

The Rising Tide of Streaming Raises All Boats

Service Providers Focus on Lean Back Listeners to Drive New Revenue Growth

Cloud Music Services Enable Piracy Reduction

Music Licensing Costs Rise for Streaming Service Providers

Curation and Recommendations Emerge as Key Service Differentiators

Ability to Discover Music: A Growing Area of Focus to Gain Competitive Edge

Social Media Music: A New Channel for Streaming Services to Reach Out to Consumers

Cloud Music Shows the Promise of Addressing the Value Gap Issue in the Music Industry

Devices Used to Listen to Streaming Music Shapes the Technological Landscape

Cloud Music Streaming on Wearable Devices Catches Fire

In-Car Music Streaming Gathers Momentum

Competition: A Review

Heavy Consolidation Activity During the Years 2013 to 2016

Market Outlook



2. SERVICE OVERVIEW



3. SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS

Google Introduces Google Play Music Unlimited Service in India

Pandora Rolls Out Pandora Premium

SoundCloud Unveils Mid-Priced Subscription Plan

SoundCloud Unveils SoundCloud Go Subscription Service in Germany

Amazon Launches Amazon Music Unlimited

SoundCloud Rolls Out SoundCloud Go in Australia and New Zealand

SoundCloud Introduces SoundCloud Go in the UK and Ireland

Guvera Unveils Guvera 3.0

SoundCloud Launches SoundCloud Go and SoundCloud Go+ in the Netherlands

Guvera Introduces Music Streaming Services on Apple TV

Boost Mobile Introduces Data-free Music Streaming from Multiple Services

Celcom Rolls Out Yonder Music Streaming Service in Malaysia

YouTube Introduces New Music Streaming Service

Apple Introduces Apple Music on Android

Virgin Mobile Launches Unlimited Music Streaming for US Customers

Aldi Launches New Music Streaming Service

Google Launches Google Play Music in Japan

Amazon Debuts Music Streaming Service in UK

Facebook to Venture into Audio Music Streaming Service

Google Launches Ad-Supported Radio Option on Google Play Music

Line Rolls Out Music Streaming Service in Japan

Apple Rolls Out Music Streaming Service

Apple Music

MixRadio Introduces Personalized Musicstreaming Service for Mobile Platforms

MTN Rolls Out Music & Video Streaming Service in South Africa

Music Stars Launch Tidal Music Streaming Service

Beatport Introduces Mobile App for Music Streaming Service

Deezer and Sonos Launch Deezer Elite HD Audio Streaming Service

Naxos Rolls Out New HD Music Streaming Service for Classic Music



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Sirius XM Holdings to Pump Investments into Pandora

Napster Teams Up with Rakuten

Spotify Acquires French AI Start-Up Niland

Spotify Takes Over Mediachain Labs

Spotify Inks Multi-Year License Agreement with Merlin

Spotify Enters into Multi-Year License Agreement with Universal Music Group

SoundCloud Chooses Rubicon Project for Automating its Streaming Audio Inventory

Sprint Acquires Stake in Tidal

Guvera Shutters Down its Operations

Manchester United Enters into Partnership with Deezer

China Music Corporation and QQ Music Merge their Digital Music Businesses

Guvera Ties-Up with Music 247 and Amara Muzik

7digital Snaps Up Snowite

Guvera Partners with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2016

Guvera Enters into a Brand Partnership with TranServ

Rhapsody Rebrands as Napster

Synchronoss Partners with Napster to Develop Cloud-based Music Sharing Solution

Spotify Takes Over Preact

Microsoft Takes Over Groove

Deezer Secures New Funding

SoundCloud Secures Debt Funding

Kakao to Acquire LOEN Entertainment

Perk.com to Take Over Viggle App

Pandora Takes Over Rdio

Napster and Nintendo Sign Agreement for Streaming on Wii U

DJs.com Obtains Dubset Agreement for Online Mix Streaming Platform

Micromax Invests in Gaana

Rogers and Spotify Extend Partnership for Paid Music Streaming Access

LiveXLive Secures Rock in Rio's Global Streaming Rights

HARMAN and TIDAL Ink Deal for Streaming on Audio Equipment

LiveXLive and POSSIBLE Mobile Ink Agreement

Microsoft Changes Xbox Music Name to Groove for Android

Spotify and Starbucks Ink Music Streaming Deal

Rogers and Spotify Team Up to Bring Streaming Music to Fido Subscribers

Line Takes Over Microsoft's MixRadio Personal Streaming Service

Twitter and Rhapsody Partner for Content Access

CR Media and MediaNet Ink Content Access Agreement

bBooth Acquires Songstagram

Deezer Acquires Muve Music



