Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Sumo Logic as Gold Member

Sumo Logic is a machine data analytics platform that transforms big data into sources of operations, security and compliance intelligence. The company is heavily involved in the open source community, providing native integrations for visualization and optimized analytics for better insights into container based, Kubernetes-powered applications.

"As leading enterprises strive to maximize their cloud investment by using custom modern architectures such as Kubernetes, the ability to derive real-time, machine data insights is critical," said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO, Sumo Logic. "For us, joining CNCF is a continuation of our strategy and commitment to being the analytics solution of choice for modern businesses. Contributing to the open source community is a critical imperative of modern application development, and provides the flexibility application teams require to build high performance, highly scalable and always on digital services."

The company has developed various open source projects, including: Sumoshell, a collection of CLI utilities that developers can use to for analyzing log files; Sumo Logic Python SDK, which provides a Python interface to the Sumo Logic REST API to make it easier to hit the API in Python code; and the Sumo Logic Java Client, which provides a cloud-based log management solution that can process and analyze log files in petabyte scale.

"CNCF is delighted to have Sumo Logic as a Gold Member, furthering its already strong commitment to the open source and cloud native community," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "By joining the community, the company will work closely with other members to further enable developers and enterprises to take full advantage of cloud-native applications using Kubernetes, as well as other CNCF projects."

Sumo Logic will be exhibiting at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Copenhagen from May 2-4.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform delivering real-time continuous intelligence, from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,600 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth. Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, CA and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

