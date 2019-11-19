Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes Fidelity Investments as Gold Member

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Fidelity Investments has joined the Foundation as a gold member.

Fidelity's mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $7.8 trillion, including managed assets of $2.8 trillion as of September 30, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers. Each day over 10,000 global technologists are focused on the firm's digital transformation, with significant focus and investments in cloud innovation and open source communities.

"We continually explore ways to develop new products and services that drive significant value for our customers," said Joe Frazier, head of cloud computing at Fidelity Investments. "We are very excited to join CNCF and address complex modern enterprise requirements such as security, resiliency, operational excellence, and the development of cost effective solutions. This collaboration will support the creation of best practices for cloud native technologies in the highly regulated financial services industry."

"We're very pleased that Fidelity has decided to join CNCF and deepen its engagement in the cloud native ecosystem," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "As a leading end user in the financial services industry, Fidelity brings valuable insights and resources around security and compliance that will benefit our growing community."

Fidelity Investments will join many of its fellow CNCF members in San Diego for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA , from November 18-21.

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

