Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes Palo Alto Networks as Platinum Member

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Palo Alto Networks has joined the Foundation as a platinum member.

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, Palo Alto Networks is at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices.

"As organizations increasingly adopt a cloud native model, we must make a fundamental shift in the way we approach security," said Ben Bernstein, senior vice president of products and engineering, Prisma Cloud at Palo Alto Networks. "Palo Alto Networks is committed to continuing the engagement Twistlock has had with the cloud native community and furthering our expertise in container security."

Palo Alto Networks is also a contributing member of Linux Foundations' Open Security Controller Project , a collaboration aimed at centralizing security services orchestration for multi-cloud environments.

"Securing cloud native architectures is one of CNCF's top priorities," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We're excited to support the contributions that Palo Alto Networks is making in the cloud native community."

The cloud native ecosystem has recently turned its attention closer to security with the creation of the CNCF Security SIG , along with the incubation of three CNCF security-oriented projects: Open Policy Agent , Notary , and TUF .

Palo Alto Networks is joining other CNCF members this week at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America , where experts from around the world discuss the most pressing topics for the cloud native ecosystem.

