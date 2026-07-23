Cloud of Goods Launches Global Expansion, Bringing Equipment Rentals to New Markets Worldwide

Equipment providers, entrepreneurs and side hustlers anywhere in the world can now join Cloud of Goods to help bring "True Accessibility" to their own communities.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud of Goods, the equipment rental marketplace helping travelers and local residents access mobility, accessibility, medical, baby and other rental equipment, today announced the global launch of its platform, following the launch of its new internationalization capabilities.

Cloud of Goods delivers the gear travelers need for easier, more accessible experiences worldwide. Speed Speed Cloud of Goods is expanding globally, helping travelers and local residents access mobility, medical, baby and other rental equipment through trusted providers in their communities. Local rental companies, entrepreneurs and side hustlers can now join the Cloud of Goods marketplace and help bring greater accessibility, convenience and opportunity to communities around the world.

Starting today, existing equipment rental companies, local shops, entrepreneurs who want to start a rental business, and individuals looking to earn side income can apply to join the Cloud of Goods equipment rental marketplace from anywhere in the world and begin serving customers in their own communities.

The launch marks an important step in Cloud of Goods' mission to bring "True Accessibility" to every corner of the world. While the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) helped create a culture of access in America by improving physical infrastructure, Cloud of Goods believes there's a missing layer of making accessibility a reality for everyone, which is the gear layer. Making sure people can access the mobility, accessibility, medical and everyday equipment they need after they arrive at a destination is crucial for a truly accessible guest experience.

"ADA helped change the way we think about access, inclusion and participation," said Punsri Abeywickrema, Founder and CEO of Cloud of Goods. "But accessibility does not stop at ramps, elevators and accessible hotel rooms. People also need access to the right gear at the right place and time. Cloud of Goods is working to build that missing gear layer, not just for Americans, but for people around the world."

As new equipment rental providers join and complete onboarding, Cloud of Goods can open new cities and communities for rental activity. Once a provider gets onboarded in a city, travelers and local residents can begin renting available equipment through the Cloud of Goods platform.

While Cloud of Goods is widely known for rentals such as mobility scooters, wheelchairs, strollers, cribs, hospital beds, medical equipment, the company's platform is designed to support a broad range of rental categories based on local supply and customer demand - including baby gear, sports equipment, outdoor gear, and event equipment rentals.

"Every new rental equipment provider has the ability to turn their city into a more accessible destination," Abeywickrema said. "A local rental shop, a small entrepreneur or even a side hustler with the right equipment can help a traveler say yes to a trip, help a family travel lighter, help someone recover more comfortably, or help a city become easier to experience."

Equipment providers interested in joining the Cloud of Goods marketplace can apply now at cloudofgoods.com/partner.

Customers can see a full list of available cities at: https://www.cloudofgoods.com/city-rental.

About Cloud of Goods

Cloud of Goods is an equipment rental marketplace that connects travelers and local residents with mobility, accessibility, medical, baby and other rental equipment delivered by trusted local providers. By helping people access the equipment they need at their destination, Cloud of Goods is building the missing gear layer of travel and everyday life, enabling more people to enjoy experiences with greater freedom, comfort and confidence.

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SOURCE Cloud of Goods