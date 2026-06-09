As theme parks, cruises, conventions, major events and family vacations bring travelers into crowded destinations, Cloud of Goods helps families, seniors and travelers with mobility needs avoid hidden barriers that can keep people from fully experiencing the trip.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel is often planned around flights, hotels, tickets and itineraries. But for many families, the real question begins after arrival: Can everyone actually participate in the experience they came for?

Long walks shouldn't decide who comes. Cloud of Goods helps everyone join the trip. Speed Speed Travel is better when everyone can participate. Gear delivered locally where memories begin. Injuries change plans. Local wheelchair delivery helps travelers keep the day moving.

A grandparent may want to join the family for a full theme park day, but long walking distances, heat and crowds can turn excitement into exhaustion. Parents may want to travel light, but find themselves carrying car seats, strollers, cribs and luggage through busy airports and hotel lobbies. A cruise guest or convention attendee may discover that a "short walk" can mean hours on their feet.

Cloud of Goods helps people experience more of the places they visit by making essential travel, mobility, baby and medical gear easier to access at the destination. Through its travel and mobility equipment rental marketplace, customers can rent mobility scooters, wheelchairs, strollers, cribs, car seats, medical equipment and other essentials delivered to hotels, vacation rentals, homes, attractions, cruise ports, airports and local destinations.

"Travel is not just about getting to a destination. It is about being able to say yes once you are there," said Punsri Abeywickrema, Founder and CEO of Cloud of Goods. "When a grandparent does not have to sit out, when parents do not have to drag bulky gear through the airport, when a traveler with mobility needs can join the group instead of watching from the sidelines, that is the experience Cloud of Goods is working to enable."

Summer travel often means long days, heat, parking lots, venue layouts, transportation changes and last-minute gear needs.

For many travelers, the challenge is not simply whether equipment exists. It is whether the right gear can be reserved in advance, delivered where the trip begins and picked up when the experience is over. Cloud of Goods helps simplify that process by allowing travelers to arrange rentals online and coordinate local delivery across hundreds of destinations.

Cloud of Goods encourages summer travelers to ask five participation questions before departure:

Can everyone comfortably handle the walking, heat, crowds and waiting? Could a scooter, wheelchair or other support help someone stay included? Would renting baby gear locally be easier than carrying bulky gear through airports? Will cruise ports, convention centers, theme parks, resorts or city outings involve longer distances than expected? Can essential gear be delivered before it is needed?

The company's broader view is that travel gear is not just convenience equipment. For many families and travelers, it is participation infrastructure — the difference between sitting out and being part of the memory.

Travelers can explore available rentals and delivery options at cloudofgoods.com.

About Cloud of Goods

Cloud of Goods helps people experience more of the places they visit by making essential travel, mobility, baby and medical gear easier to access at the destination. The company supports families, seniors, travelers with mobility needs, cruise guests, convention attendees and everyday adventurers who want to participate more fully in the experiences they came for.

Media Contact

Ridmi Silva

Cloud of Goods

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (407) 545-3103

Website: cloudofgoods.com

SOURCE Cloud of Goods