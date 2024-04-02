Cloud Peritus Launches MedTech360°: Streamlining CRM Implementation in the MedTech Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry as complex and dynamic as MedTech, finding solutions that simplify and accelerate CRM implementation processes is crucial. Recognizing this need, Cloud Peritus is proud to announce the launch of MedTech360°, a meticulously designed accelerator built upon Salesforce's robust platforms including Health, Marketing, and Experience Clouds. This solution is tailored to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of CRM systems for MedTech companies.

MedTech360° is more than just an accelerator; it's a comprehensive strategy designed to streamline the often convoluted path to CRM optimization. By incorporating predefined epics, user stories, and best-in-class designs along with our selective partner integrations, MedTech360° significantly speeds up requirement gathering and workshop sessions, allowing MedTech companies to focus on what they do best: innovating and providing top-notch care.

This accelerator not only ensures a smoother implementation process but also brings a high level of customization and engagement, directly addressing the unique challenges faced by the MedTech industry. With MedTech360°, companies can expect a CRM system that is not only efficient but also deeply attuned to the needs of HCPs, patients, and distributors.

Key features of MedTech360° include advanced analytics for a comprehensive view of HCP and patient engagement, seamless integration with existing legacy systems to preserve and enhance current workflows, and automated processes tailored specifically for the MedTech sector. Moreover, the solution is designed to work hand-in-hand with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, facilitating efficient lead generation and management of data privacy notifications (DPN) consents.

"MedTech360° represents our commitment to simplifying the complex," said Nao Lo, SVP & Principal Solution Architect of Cloud Peritus. "We understand the intricacies of CRM implementation in the MedTech industry and have crafted this accelerator to not only address those challenges but to provide a clear path forward. It's about making incremental, meaningful progress that accumulates to significant advancements."

MedTech360° also includes a user-friendly self-service portal for HCPs and Distributors, specialized Sales Management Views for sales representatives, and enhanced service management capabilities. These features are designed to improve the sales and service experience, streamline operations, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

To learn more about MedTech360° and how it can revolutionize your operations, visit Cloud Peritus's website or contact us at [email protected].

About Cloud Peritus:

Cloud Peritus is a boutique consulting firm focused on transforming businesses through the power of Salesforce, fueled by our passionate, committed, and high achieving practitioners. We deliver world class and innovative solutions to some of the most complex business problems, maximizing our clients' Salesforce investments. Our focus on client delight and delivering value across our engagements is reflected in our perfect record of '5 star ratings' on the appexchange. To learn more about our HLS practice please visit us: www.cloudperitus.com/hls.

