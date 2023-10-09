Cloud Professional Services Market to grow by USD 23.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth driven by digital transformation of end-user industries- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "cloud professional services market by deployment (public cloud and private cloud), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cloud professional services market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 23.15 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Professional Services Market 2023-2027

The digital transformation of end-user industries is a key factor driving market growth. Organizations are undergoing significant digital transformation to modernize their operations, processes, and customer experiences. Enterprises are increasingly adopting professional cloud services as they play a vital role in helping businesses adopt cloud technology as part of their transformation initiatives. Additionally, the key benefit of adopting professional cloud services is that they provide the flexibility and infrastructure needed to rapidly develop and deploy innovative solutions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

The security concerns regarding cloud services are significant challenges restricting market growth. There are growing concerns about the security provided by cloud professional services as it can have a significant impact on the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and applications in the cloud environment. Some of the biggest concerns for professional cloud services in the enterprise include data breaches, compliance issues, and security vulnerabilities. In addition, it is increasingly necessary to provide specialized expertise to ensure robust safety measures and conformity with industry standards. Due to the fact that public cloud environments are often multitenant, there is a high risk of data and security vulnerabilities between tenants when multiple customers share the same infrastructure. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The cloud professional services market has been segmented by deployment (public cloud and private cloud), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The public cloud segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The professional public cloud services segment includes services from third-party cloud service providers or consulting firms to help businesses get the most out of using public cloud platforms. The demand for the public cloud segment is increasing due to the many advantages and benefits it offers to organizations. Additionally, this segment includes expanded solutions and support designed to help organizations adopt, deploy, manage, and optimize the use of public cloud resources. The primary goal of public cloud experts is to assist in the configuration and deployment of resources on a specific cloud platform. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Cloud Professional Services Market:

Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Informatica Inc., Infosys Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unisys Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

The managed network services (MNS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15.77 billion.

The cloud security market in the retail sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,582.14 million.

