Cloud Ratings Initiates Research Coverage of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software

Cloud Ratings has initiated research coverage of the Partner Relationship Management Software category.

Ranked vendors included Allbound, Channeltivity, CoSell, Crossbeam, Everflow, Impact.com, Impartner, Kiflo, Magentrix, Mindmatrix, PartnerPortal.io, PartnerStack, PartnerTap, Reveal, Salesforce PRM, Vartopia, Workspan, Zift, and ZINFI.

Over 4,000 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied Net Promoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Partner Relationship Management Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings:

Crossbeam

PartnerStack

Reveal

ZINFI

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption:



Allbound

impact.com

Impartner

Mindmatrix

Workspan

Zift

Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings:



CoSell

Everflow

Kiflo

Magentrix

PartnerTap

Vartopia

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation:



Channeltivity

Partner Portal.io

Salesforce PRM

The full report is available at: https://cloudratings.com/partner-relationship-management-software/

Defining Partner Relationship Management Software:

Partner Relationship Management Software (PRM) software is a specialized business solution that enables companies to effectively manage and nurture their relationships with external partners such as channel resellers, distributors, and other key stakeholders. It provides a centralized platform that facilitates seamless collaboration, communication, and coordination between the company and its partners. With features like partner onboarding, collaboration tools, deal registration, lead distribution, training modules, performance management, and channel marketing support, PRM software streamlines partner-related activities, enhances engagement, and drives mutual success by optimizing the partner ecosystem.

Commentary:

"Selecting the right Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software is a key part of maximizing your partner channel results and engagement," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "Our Cloud Ratings research agenda continues to prioritize GTM functions, including our earlier coverage of Sales Conversation Intelligence Software , Sales Compensation Software , Digital Sales Room Software , and the Demo Automation + Pre-Sales Software category."

About Cloud Ratings:

Cloud Ratings is a customer outcomes-focused, data-driven software research analyst firm. We exist to allow organizations to make more confident, lower-risk software purchasing decisions.

Built upon investigative customer interviews, our True ROI Reports quantify and provide 3rd party validation of a software product's business value.

Our Cloud Ratings Category Report research methodology combines user reviews with verified vendor data to impartially identify leading software products.

cloudratings.com

