Cloud Ratings Initiates Research Coverage of Subscription Management Software

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Ratings has initiated research coverage of the Subscription Management Software category.

Ranked vendors included 2Checkout/Verifone, Billsby, Billwerk, Chargebee, Cleverbridge, FastSpring, Gotransverse, Maxio, OneBill, Ordway, Paddle, PayPro Global, Recurly, Stax Bill, Stripe Billing, Younium, Zoho, and Zuora..

Over 8,000 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied Net Promoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Subscription Management Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings:

Chargebee

FastSpring

Maxio

Paddle

Stripe Billing

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption:

2Checkout/Verifone

Recurly

Zuora

Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings:

Billsby

Billwerk

OneBill

Ordway

PayPro Global

Younium

Zoho

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation:

Cleverbridge

Gotransverse

Stax Bill

The full report is available at: https://cloudratings.com/subscription-management-software/

Defining Subscription Management Software:

Subscription Management Software Subscription management and billing software is a comprehensive solution that helps businesses effectively handle their subscription-based services. It simplifies the entire subscription lifecycle, from acquiring customers and managing their subscriptions to generating invoices, collecting payments, and tracking revenue. The software streamlines processes like subscription creation, upgrades, and cancellations, automates recurring billing cycles, integrates with payment gateways for secure transactions, and provides analytics and reporting for valuable insights into subscription performance. By automating key processes and ensuring accurate billing, businesses can focus on delivering value to their subscribers and growing their subscription-based revenue streams.

Commentary:

"With the growth of the 'subscription economy' - both in the enterprise and for consumers - choosing the correct subscription management software has become a mission-critical IT decision," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "Our initiation of coverage of Subscription Management Software marks the first expansion of our research agenda into the Finance + ERP category."

About Cloud Ratings:

Cloud Ratings is a customer outcomes-focused, data-driven software research analyst firm. We exist to allow organizations to make more confident, lower-risk software purchasing decisions.

Built upon investigative customer interviews, our True ROI Reports quantify and provide 3rd party validation of a software product's business value.

Our Cloud Ratings Category Report research methodology combines user reviews with verified vendor data to impartially identify leading software products.

cloudratings.com

SOURCE Cloud Ratings