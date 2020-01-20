Cloud Robotics: World Industry Outlook to 2025 Covering Industrial and Military & Government Verticals

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Robotics Market Forecasts by Technology, Robot Type, Hardware, Software, Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Deployment Types, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This data and forecasts for the cloud robotics market includes segmentation as follows:

Cloud robotics by IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and robotics-as-a-service 2020 - 2025

Cloud robotics by robot type covering public, private, and hybrid cloud 2020 - 2025

Additional forecasts include:

Cloud robotics software market including cloud data storage and analytics, virtual robots, and robotics software 2020 - 2025

Cloud robotics services market including connectivity services, consulting, and system integration 2020 - 2025

Cloud robotics connectivity including cellular (LTE and 5G) and WiFi 2020 - 2025

Cloud robotics by industry vertical including:

Industrial cloud robotics by automotive, manufacturing, and transportation & logistics 2020 - 2025

Military and government cloud robotics such as by aerospace, transportation, and defense 2020 - 2025

