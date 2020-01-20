Cloud Robotics: World Industry Outlook to 2025 Covering Industrial and Military & Government Verticals
Jan 20, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Robotics Market Forecasts by Technology, Robot Type, Hardware, Software, Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Deployment Types, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This data and forecasts for the cloud robotics market includes segmentation as follows:
- Cloud robotics by IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and robotics-as-a-service 2020 - 2025
- Cloud robotics by robot type covering public, private, and hybrid cloud 2020 - 2025
Additional forecasts include:
- Cloud robotics software market including cloud data storage and analytics, virtual robots, and robotics software 2020 - 2025
- Cloud robotics services market including connectivity services, consulting, and system integration 2020 - 2025
- Cloud robotics connectivity including cellular (LTE and 5G) and WiFi 2020 - 2025
Cloud robotics by industry vertical including:
- Industrial cloud robotics by automotive, manufacturing, and transportation & logistics 2020 - 2025
- Military and government cloud robotics such as by aerospace, transportation, and defense 2020 - 2025
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1m4sj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article