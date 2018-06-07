Cloud Service Providers Drove Most Of The Smart NIC Adapter Volume In 1Q18, According To Dell'Oro Group

"Currently, the majority of the Smart NICs were shipped to Tier 1 Cloud Service Providers, Google and Amazon, which have the scale to design and deploy their own Smart NICs," said Baron Fung, Senior Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "We expect that as other Cloud Service Providers scale larger, Smart NICs may be a solution to provide additional compute capacity and security enhancements to servers. However, adapter vendors are looking to grow their share in the Cloud, and they need to first justify the price and power consumption premium of Smart NICs," explained Fung.

Additional highlights from the 1Q18 Controller & Adapter Report:

Smart NICs have been added to our Controller and Adapter coverage

Share of Smart NIC market is approaching one-tenth of the total Controller and Adapter market by revenue

Market is currently dominated by in-house designs by Google and Amazon

Vendor offerings increasing, but uncertainty around price vs. performance

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Controller and Adapter Quarterly Report provides complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, unit, and port shipments (by speed 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, and 100 Gbps) for Ethernet and Fibre Channel Over Ethernet (FCoE) controllers and adapters. The report also includes coverage on Smart NIC (starting 1Q18) and InfiniBand controllers and adapters. To purchase this report, please contact Daisy Kwok at +1.650.622.9400 x227 or email Daisy@DellOro.com.

