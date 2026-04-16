Cloud Storage Security and InfoScale Partner to Deliver Real-Time Cyber Resilience for Enterprise Data

By combining real-time resilience with embedded malware verification, organizations can restore only trusted data while reducing reinfection risk and accelerating incident response.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Storage Security (CSS), a leader in advanced malicious code detection and data security, today announced a strategic partnership with InfoScale, the leader in Real-Time Operational Resilience, to deliver a new standard for enterprise cyber resilience, protecting business-critical data as it is being used, not just after an attack has occurred.

Verify data integrity before recovery to eliminate reinfection risk, accelerate response, and restore only trusted data Post this Through the combined capabilities of Cloud Storage Security and InfoScale, organizations can embed malware verification directly into the recovery process, restoring only trusted data while reducing reinfection risk and accelerating incident response.

As cyber threats increasingly target data itself, enterprises face a growing operational challenge. It's no longer enough to recover systems quickly. Organizations must ensure that data remains clean, trusted, and with unparalleled availability, even during an active cyber incident. This partnership directly addresses that challenge.

By integrating CSS's advanced malware detection capabilities with InfoScale Data Defense, enterprises can now perform inline, off-host malware scanning on immutable, application-aware file system checkpoints. This allows organizations to validate the integrity of data before it is restored, accessed, or moved, ensuring recovery operations do not inadvertently reintroduce malicious code into production environments.

Unlike traditional cyber recovery approaches that rely on scanning backup copies after an incident, the InfoScale and CSS integration embeds security directly into the resilience lifecycle enabling early detection, intelligent isolation, and rapid restoration from a verified clean state.

"Cyber resilience today isn't just about detecting threats, it's about maintaining trust in your data while operations continue," said Anirban Chowdhuri, CTO at Cloud Storage Security. "InfoScale's application-aware, storage-efficient, and immutable checkpoints provide a natural foundation for CSS's malware scanning. Together, we ensure that enterprises recover from cyber events with confidence, not uncertainty."

The combined solution delivers a forward-looking cyber resilience strategy that includes:

Advanced threat detection integrated directly into the data protection workflow





integrated directly into the data protection workflow Off-host malware scanning to protect live production environments





to protect live production environments Immutable, tamper-resistant recovery points on primary data





on primary data Rapid restoration from known-good, verified states, minimizing downtime and risk

By unifying detection, data integrity, and recovery within a single operational framework, InfoScale and Cloud Storage Security help enterprises move beyond reactive cyber recovery toward continuous cyber resilience where trust, availability, and security are maintained even under attack.

About InfoScale

InfoScale defines and leads the market for Real-Time Operational Resilience, enabling enterprises to keep applications, data, and infrastructure highly available as disruption occurs. Operating inline with production environments, InfoScale allows organizations to perform, protect, detect, respond, and recover in real time across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments. InfoScale is trusted by thousands of enterprise organizations worldwide including 70% of the Fortune 100. Learn more about InfoScale at www.infoscale.com.

About Cloud Storage Security

Cloud Storage Security (CSS) protects data in the cloud so that businesses can move forward freely and fearlessly. Its robust malware detection and data security posture management (DSPM) solutions are born from a singular focus on, and dedication to, securing the world's data, everywhere. Learn more at cloudstoragesecurity.com.

SOURCE Cloud Storage Security