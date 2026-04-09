Cloud Storage Security Announces the Official Launch of DataDefender™, a Novel DSPM Platform Focused on Data Stored in the Cloud

Common attack vectors to access sensitive data are the compromise of resources set with public access, deliberate acts of sabotage by inside personnel who have broad systems access, and of course external breaches by bad actors, like ransomware attacks. As cloud storage continues to scale, security teams struggle to answer basic questions about their data without digging through logs. Knowledge about what data exists, who has accessed it, and whether sensitive data has been exposed are often unavailable until something goes wrong.

Cloud Storage Security has developed a unique, AI-assisted approach to data classification that prioritizes actions to secure the riskiest data assets. This superior method of tagging sensitive data minimizes the possibility of false-negatives which would leave truly sensitive data unidentified, as well as false-positives resulting in misleading security alerts. Data classification schemes include industry standards like PII, HIPAA and GDPR; custom templates aligned to industries like finance and healthcare; and proprietary customer configurations. DataDefender also supports compliance tracking and audit requirements for common frameworks like SOC2 and PCI DSS.

"DataDefender accurately identifies and classifies data stored in the cloud, and alerts cloud engineers and security professionals where that data exists, including in cloud storage assets configured with public access," stated Aaron Newman, CEO of Cloud Storage Security. "Data leaks generally occur either because sensitive data unknowingly resides in publicly accessible storage resources, or because of innocent misconfigurations and security holes related to access control. Serious data breaches may also result from malicious and intentional behavior by bad actors. All of these risks are monitored and significantly mitigated with DataDefender" Newman added.

DataDefender is a tool of choice to detect and thwart both data infiltration and exfiltration for cloud storage. It uses proprietary threat signatures – AI-based multi-stage attack detection – to find misconfigurations, and raise visibility to more than 10,000 potential paths for data compromise. DataDefender adds breadth to the covered data storage estate by addressing live cloud data stores as well as storage repositories that are archived.

Cloud Storage Security's research division, Casmer Labs, focuses on threat intelligence and research concerning cloud computing, especially the storage layer in the cloud, and drives product innovation for DataDefender.

"Data exfiltration and unauthorized access due to the lack of basic security hygiene across multiple data stores, in combination, lead to drastically lowered security postures. DataDefender incorporates AI-assisted data classification combined with observed attacks to provide actionable security insights that also enable the detection of more complex, multi-stage attack chains." stated Anirban Chowdhuri, Cloud Storage Security CTO.

DataDefender initially supports the AWS environment with plans to expand to Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and popular code repositories like GitHub. DataDefender's evolution will make it a leading solution with a sharp focus on securing access to data with context, residing in multiple cloud platforms and hybrid enterprise environments.

DataDefender is immediately available for deployment. Access a free trial here. Click here for platform pricing and terms.

About Cloud Storage Security:

Cloud Storage Security (CSS) was founded to help organizations secure the data they store in the cloud. In 2020, as many businesses accelerated their move to the cloud, our team introduced Antivirus for Amazon S3, an in-tenant, multi-engine malware scanning solution designed to answer a common question: "How do I protect my data in cloud storage?" The goal was simple: provide an effective, easy-to-use way to reduce risk without disrupting existing workflows.

As customers' environments grew and their data needs became more complex, they looked for broader visibility and control across their cloud storage systems. We are now formally introducing DataDefender, a DSPM that offers inventory, classification, activity monitoring, threat detection, and configuration checks. Together, our products give organizations practical, reliable tools to strengthen data security in the cloud while keeping deployment and management straightforward.

About Casmer Labs:

Casmer Labs is a division of Cloud Storage Security focused on threat intelligence and research concerning cloud computing, especially the storage layer in the cloud.

Casmer Labs provides threat intelligence, security education, trend reports, and other information important to modern organizations. We provide this information free of charge and aim to educate the public and reduce the frequency of cyberattacks across all industries. The Casmer Labs team is composed of engineering, product, support, and dedicated threat research personnel.

Casmer Labs is dedicated to Ed Casmer, founder and Chief Technology Officer at CSS, who passed away in 2023.

SOURCE Cloud Storage Security